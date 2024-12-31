I absolutely love when my Healthy Americans ask the tough questions—asking questions is our superpower! Refusing to swallow the mainstream narrative that is constantly sloshed all over us by the merry-go-round media, the medical system, and the powers that shouldn't be is how we stay sharp.

One of the questions I hear the most often is, "How could they all be in on it?"

And another one is: "Why would they do this, Peggy? It doesn't make sense!"

Well, let me flip the script—I want YOU to think about it.

The real question is: Why wouldn’t they do it?

So, are they all in on it? Do they even have to be? The deeper question is: Why would they do this?

It's hard for some to believe deception is possible because, for many, the thought of harming others is unimaginable. In a way, that’s beautiful—it shows a level of purity and trustworthiness. But is it also a sign of gullibility? I've talked before about how being too trusting can ripple out and harm society as a whole.

If you've ever been lied to, betrayed, or cheated by someone you trusted—someone you thought had your back—then you already know the answer. If someone you know can deceive you, what makes you think a faceless government or media entity wouldn’t do the same? They don’t know you or care about you. So why wouldn’t they lie for their own gain? Often, it’s about chaos—when we’re confused and anxious, we’re easier to control. The more fear and uncertainty they stir up, the more power they accumulate. It’s not about being elite—it’s about manipulation.

Again, let me put it plainly—why wouldn't they do this?

Power corrupts. Control feeds egos. Confusion breeds dependency.

It’s not that everyone is in on it, but certainly, some people are in on certain things. And that's enough to keep the wheels turning.

I know it’s unsettling to think the people or systems we trust might not have our best interests at heart. But let’s be honest—when was the last time you felt that warm, fuzzy “they’ve got my back” feeling from the evening news or a government press release?

They lie for power. They manipulate for control. They confuse for chaos. And chaos? Oh, they thrive on that. When people are disoriented and scared, they’re easier to manage.

Confused people don’t fight back—they comply.

Think about it—over the last few years, how many rational, grounded folks have you seen swept up in hysteria? How many succumbed to fear? And who benefitted from that fear?

If humanity is God’s greatest creation, why wouldn’t those who stand against God want to diminish it, manipulate it, or rob it of joy? If they can’t destroy outright, they’ll settle for stealing purpose, hope, and peace of mind.

And let’s not forget money. Oh yes—money makes the world spin faster than any headline. Some are paid handsomely to play roles, while others are blackmailed, coerced, or promised new identities.

So, when you ask, “Why would they do this?” flip the script—why wouldn’t they?

The only antidote? Question everything. And for heaven’s sake, don’t give away your power by blindly trusting those who thrive on deception.

In the end, it’s better to have questions that can’t be answered than answers that can’t be questioned.

