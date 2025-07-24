If you're searching for holistic, natural ways to care for your pets—and want to avoid the one-size-fits-all treatments so often pushed by conventional vets—you're in the right place.

Below are some holistic veterinarians and resources you can find online to help you make informed, thoughtful decisions for your animals. These vets offer alternative approaches to things like spay and neuter, vaccinations, flea prevention, and general wellness.

I’ll also share my personal stance on spay and neuter, microchipping, and rabies exemptions for anyone who’s new to my substack or has questions about where I stand.

If you’ve ever felt pressured by vets pushing unnecessary procedures, this message is for you. Be sure to watch the full video and read my previous substacks here and here for information about rabies.

Thanks to the amazing emails and messages I receive from you all, I’ve discovered several holistic veterinarians who are speaking out and offering alternatives:

Dr. Karen Becker – One of the best-known holistic vets out there. She advocates for delaying spay/neuter and supports natural approaches to health. Find her here.

Dr. Judy Morgan – A veterinarian, acupuncturist, and food therapist who calls herself “your pet’s advocate.” Her channel, Dr. Judy Morgan's Naturally Healthy Pets, is full of educational videos.

Dr. Andrew Jones – From Canada, Dr. Jones runs the Veterinary Secrets YouTube channel. He’s excellent when it comes to alternative treatments, including natural flea remedies.

Dr. Rose at AltPetDoc.com – Another great resource that came from a Healthy American tip. This site is worth checking out if you're seeking holistic care.

I also want to set the record straight on my stance regarding spay and neuter, microchipping, and rabies exemptions.

All of this is related to keeping your pets safe and healthy — without government intrusion.

I, personally, want to live a healthy life—fully and freely. This means I do not want the government to impose medical interventions on me or my animals.

You are the one who should decide what medical procedures are appropriate for your animal, in consultation with a trusted, holistic veterinarian—not your county, not the shelter, not the state, and certainly not a government bureaucrat who’s never met your pet.

I’ve been involved in animal rescue since I was 16 years old. I’ve seen all sides of this issue. And while I understand there are different viewpoints, what I cannot agree with is a one-size-fits-all policy that strips you of your ability to think, discern, and decide for yourself and your animals.

Spay & Neuter

I am not against spay and neuter. However, I don’t believe spay and neuter should be approached as a one-size-fits-all procedure. I am against mandatory, premature, and medically irresponsible procedures.

Some people have twisted my words to mean I’m completely against spay and neuter. I don’t think it was done on purpose—I think they just didn’t take in the full message.

I'm against spay and neuter when it puts the animals lives at risk. For example, when an animal is ill, elderly, or not at risk of becoming pregnant or impregnating another animal. I know far too many tragic stories of animals not making it through the procedure because they were too sick or ill to go through it.

Also, I'm against spay and neuter when it's done on weeks old animals. More and more information is coming out that the hormones are necessary for these animals development, so delaying spay and neuter after a year or two is much better, if it has to be done at all.

Microchipping

This is not a one-size-fits-all solution either. Some counties now microchip animals before they’ll let you adopt them. You might be in favor of that. That’s your decision. But I’m not.

I've heard too many stories of animals who were microchipped but still never returned after being lost or stolen. It's not a foolproof system. And unlike a collar tag or GPS tracker, this is something injected into their body.

Again: Your animal. Your choice. But it should never be a requirement imposed by the government, and it’s not the only way to be a “responsible” pet owner.

Retractable Leashes

Let me get on my soapbox for a moment.

I do not recommend retractable leashes. Period.

They cause injuries—trachea damage, broken bones, neck trauma. I’ve seen it. Your dog doesn't need 20 feet of slack to sniff around. A standard 6-foot leash keeps them close and safe, and keeps you in control.

Dog Parks

Here’s something else I don’t do: I don’t take my animals to dog parks.

Why? It’s a recipe for disaster. You don’t know what those other animals have been exposed to, or how they’re going to behave. Your dog doesn’t need a circle of random “dog friends.” They need you. You're their pack.

If you want them to have a playmate then set up a playdate with a trusted friend’s pet. Don’t throw them into the unknown and hope for the best.

Kibble

Last but not least, I don't feed my animals dry food.

Why? Because it led to urinary tract issues and kidney stones in cats I had when I was younger. Dry food lacks the moisture their little systems need. I feed them wet food with added water and they thrive.

If you feed kibble, at least alternate it with wet food or add liquid to it.

Rabies Vaccines

I’ve touched on this topic several times previously. No, I don’t believe in a “rabies virus.” It’s about as believable as the cooties virus. I think the symptoms mimic many other conditions such as poisoning, starvation, and parasites. If you want to dive into my stance on this, please read my substack here:

Here’s another resource for you to dive into as well:

This is about more than just pets.

Mandatory vaccines, embedded tracking chips, forced sterilization—sound familiar? If we roll over for every requirement “for our pet’s healthy and safety,” what precedent are we setting?

When we normalize neutering, microchipping, and vaccinating animals without thinking it through, without considering each situation individually—we open the door to accepting those same requirements for children… and eventually, for everyone.

That’s the deeper concern.

Conditioning people to accept medical procedures as a default for their pets can desensitize them to questioning it for themselves or their children. It trains us to comply, to hand over authority, and to stop asking questions.

I’ve seen media try to plant the seed for microchipping children "for safety." You may be in favor of that. I’m not.

This is why I speak out to defend your right of no consent.

Leave a comment

Share