The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Mark Kirin
4h

Excellent work, Peggy. Figures don't lie, but liars can figure.

It's always a shell game with these clowns.

I want to be abundantly clear - RFK is bought and paid for...like his Dad, like his Uncle, like his cousin and like his grandfather. Yet most Americans still believe in Camelot.

"My people die for lack of knowledge." (Hosea 4:6)

Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
4h

Thank you for continuing to highlight Kennedy’s actions, Peggy.

Here is a comment I posted on Age of Autism this morning, in response to a woman hoping funds will be directed to helping the vaccine injured:

Jeanne J,

With regard to more money going to heal the autism population, looks like the cancelled $500 million recently announced by Kennedy will just be redirected to more vaccines, not to treatment of the already vaccine-injured:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FMLhcACHF_g&t=150s

He also recently talked about developing a “universal vaccine” that “mimics natural immunity”, which can be heard/read about here:

https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2025/08/06/sec-kennedy-says-500-million-was-cancelled-vaccine-development-because-it-can-prolong-pandemic/

Now why wouldn’t he just support natural immunity versus another costly-for-taxpayers, profitable-for-pharma, disastrous-for-humans vaccine?

And here is a link I just received regarding another recent Kennedy action. Read it and weep. Support for this man must stop.

https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/uritheflu/116880?xid=NL_breakingnewsalert_2025-08-07&mh=8e815b36028393344fa936f57f9fa61f&zdee=gAAAAABm4wuTO5dWA6C_cPvP8KZK7eGGb2ier1m4DYBE7CaNSBMe3MUECTJa6kaf2LUdWhipcaIJnfV6hl9-YOkGlscRFvyC0nuMamBXQzph46MusK4QFps%3D&utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=RFKfluAlert_080725&utm_term=NL_Daily_Breaking_News

