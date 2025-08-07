So many of you sent me links to the headlines that HHS is pulling the plug on mRNA vaccine contracts.

But hold on a second. Did you actually read beyond the headlines? Or did you just get swept up in the fanfare? Because friends, if you dig just a little deeper—just past that shiny headline—you’ll find the truth. And as usual, the truth isn’t what they’re selling you.

“Kennedy Cancels mRNA Vaccines!” — Or Does He?

You’ve seen the headlines:

But can you read between the lies?

Most people see the headline and think, “That’s it—no more government funding for vaccines!” Then they rush to share it in a group chat or forward it by email, never bothering to dig any deeper.

This isn’t about ending mRNA vaccine contracts. This isn’t about pulling government out of pharmaceutical collusion. This is a rebrand. A PR stunt. A bait and switch. And too many people are falling for it.

Call it coincidence, but just two days before this so-called “cancellation,” I published a video showing you exactly how our tax dollars were being funneled through BARDA (the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority)—I call it BARFA—to create more poison.

I broke down the friendly lawsuit conveniently timed to force allow Bob to pretend his hands are tied while pushing more experimental jabs into children’s arms and dollars into the pockets of pharmaceutical companies.

I can’t say for sure that Bob (or anyone on his team) is watching my videos, but I will say that it’s interesting this mRNA announcement came out two days later. So, let’s take a look at what RFK Jr. actually said, shall we? (Because apparently no one else did.)

I think the most important headline is the one that comes from the primary source: HHS.gov and that headline says “winding down.” Not “cancelled.” Not “terminated.” Just... phasing out. So, it doesn’t really mean cancelled.

This primary source is where we can find exactly what Bob has to say about it:

“Let me be absolutely clear: HHS supports safe, effective vaccines for every American who wants them. That’s why we’re moving beyond the limitations of mRNA and investing in better solutions,” said Secretary Kennedy.

There it is. Right there in plain text. The government isn’t walking away from vaccines. They’re doubling down under a different label.

Here’s what’s really happening: the term “mRNA” has become toxic. It’s the new “mercury.” It’s the new “thimerosal.” It’s the red flag. Too many people now associate it with injury, coercion, regret.

You see, friends, so many people—maybe even you, or someone close to you—went along with the propaganda. You became a human pin cushion. Maybe you thought you had to. Maybe you genuinely believed it was the right thing to do. Maybe you felt pressured, intimidated, or just didn’t see another option. But now, whether it's you or someone you love, the harm from the side effects is undeniable—and all tied to that one word: mRNA.

That word carries a dark legacy now. So what are they doing? They’re scrubbing the label. If you remove the "mRNA," the public—according to Bob, Bob Malone, and all the others—will be more easily swayed to accept the next wave of so-called "safer" versions. And that, my friends, is exactly what’s happening.

Here’s the end of the press release:

“The move signals a broader shift in federal vaccine development priorities. Going forward, BARDA will focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions – like whole-virus vaccines and novel platforms.”

Friends, the federal government’s priority is to develop these vaccines.

Do you know what that means?

Oral vaccines. Nasal vaccines. Transdermal patches. Micro-needle tech. Plant-based vaccines. Electroporation. DNA injections.

That’s what’s in the pipeline.

So, all y'all that are applauding the fact that more money from the federal government (that was stolen out of your pocket) is going to go into developing these, let me just ask you, are you going to line up?

Hardly anyone is talking about the faulty premise that holds up this entire house of cards.

That premise is this: your body is incapable of fending off any illness without a pharmaceutical injection.

That’s the lie.

That’s the faulty premise.

How is it that I never once took their shots, never once wore their suffocation devices, never once distanced myself from loved ones, and I never even got the sniffles?

How are you going to explain that? I was around THOUSANDS of people.

Meanwhile, people who lined up for two, three, four, or a dozen doses, they keep getting tested, keep getting sick, and keep saying they “caught it” again. The cooties, the mystery illness, the whatever-it-is.

How do you explain that?

How do you explain a society so deathly afraid of illness that they’ll stand an arbitrary distance of six feet apart, wear suffocation devices, stay home from work, isolate from loved ones—yet willingly line up to have the very thing they fear injected straight into their bloodstream?

How is it that people don’t realize their own body was designed to handle this? I’m not even going to call it an illness—because how do we know your body isn’t doing exactly what it’s supposed to?

But letting nature do its job doesn’t make anyone rich. Natural remedies don’t fund multi-billion-dollar empires. So instead, they sell you fear. They sell you false fixes. And RFK Jr—yes, the one you think is on your side—is working to line the pockets of pharmaceutical companies.

Period. End of statement. That’s my presupposition. Prove me wrong.

Friends, don’t let your guard down. Don’t fall for the headlines. And please, stop giving your power away to men in suits, to people in white coats who have proven (again and again) that they don’t deserve your trust.

That is why Bob is there in the first place: to restore trust!

So please keep paying attention and whatever you do—don’t outsource your God-given discernment.

