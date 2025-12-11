The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

User's avatar
Momo's avatar
Momo
1h

The children's vaccine schedule fails any test of common sense. It makes no sense whatsoever to believe that human beings, alone among all other living creatures on this planet, are born with insufficient immune systems. How did we ever survive as a species? We would have gone extinct eons ago.

