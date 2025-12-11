In my video below, I break down two of the worst shots newborns get: Hepatitis B and the so-called Vitamin K (which isn’t even a vitamin).

Vitamin K Vaccine

According to the CDC, God made a mistake with newborns, so let’s all bow down and worship the almighty CDC. They claim ALL newborns have low vitamin K levels and need a shot to fix it. Apparently, without it, babies are 81 times more likely to have severe bleeding. I'd love to see that data because it reeks of fear-mongering, making parents worry unnecessarily.

The CDC’s site is full of Q&A, trying to convince parents why their babies need this shot. I’ll spare you the horror show of images. Imagine holding your screaming baby down while someone else inflicts pain – you’d be arrested. But take your kid to the doctor, and it’s business as usual, with you footing the bill!

So, according to the CDC, God messed up and didn't give infants enough vitamin K for proper clotting. But don’t bother asking questions like “hey, what if this vitamin K shot causes a blood clot instead?”

But they claim it's rare in the U.S. because most newborns get the shot – yeah, sure.

So, what’s in the Vitamin K injection?

Take a look at the warning label:

And it says, of course, if you get it into a muscle, severe reactions, including fatalities, have occurred during (!) and immediately after the injection. And yet, these nurses are still doing it. It's an abomination to my soul and to these innocent little ones.

The warning states fatalities have occurred during and immediately after intravenous injection, EVEN WHEN precautions have been taken to dilute the drug and avoid rapid infusion. Severe reactions, including fatalities, have also been reported following intramuscular administration. The warning goes on to state “Typically, these severe reactions resemble hypersensitivity.” Oh, sure, let's blame the child for being too sensitive.

Now, they're not recommending intravenous or intramuscular injections, yet there are still inept individuals injecting these precious, innocent newborns. Welcome to the world, little one! Here's a poke for you.

It's absolutely despicable.

The preservatives in the shot are linked to toxicity in newborns, but they shrug and say, “Data are unavailable.” Convenient, right?

Oh, and get this—nobody’s bothered to check if vitamin K injections might harm a fetus or mess with fertility. Studies on whether this vitamin K1 injection causes cancer, mutations, or fertility issues? Nope, nada. Not a single one. So if you’re wondering about the risks for pregnant women or their reproductive health, join the club. Drop a comment if you know any women who’ve struggled to get pregnant—because every young woman I’ve met in the past few decades seems to have had a hard time with it. Just saying.

Leave a comment

I’d love to ask some experts why we’re not testing newborns for these preservatives. Adverse reactions are known, but they’re not studying them? Young women struggling to get pregnant and every infant gets this shot unless parents object, but they don’t even know if it affects reproduction or causes fetal harm??

I’m not saying we should dive into studying it—I’m saying we should just skip it entirely. And for the record, God didn’t make a mistake.

Hep B Vaccine

The CDC also pushes Hepatitis B for newborns. Hepatitis B is a serious liver infection, but most adults recover fully. So why jab newborns? The risk to them is zero. Yet they get the shot at birth, again at six months – why? Because the first one didn’t work?

If they are getting it because “they might have gotten it from their mother,” why not test the mother? And if the vaccines does not cure Hep B, then why get it?

Why should these babies be INJECTED to prevent a disease that comes from promiscuity and shared needles? Does not make any sense!

Alright, here are more of my burning questions, and I want answers:

Did God make a mistake when creating humans? According to the CDC, He apparently missed the memo on vitamin K levels in babies. If you believe in the Bible, we’re "fearfully and wonderfully made"—except for this minor detail. Maybe there’s a reason for this "mistake," like preventing something worse in newborns? Just a thought. If the purpose of a vaccine is to make the body immune by introducing a disease to spark an immune response, why not just expose the body to the disease naturally? Seems like a wild concept to some, but why are we okay with injecting something guaranteed to stay in the body but freaked out by just breathing in potential germs? Why do we trust vaccines to work when they’re given to infants without any testing on their individual health status? If you’ve ever had medication, your doctor checked your blood panels to make sure your organs could handle it. But vaccines? Just a one-size-fits-all approach. Sound smart to you? Why do newborns get a full dose of everything regardless of their health? Does this make sense to anyone? If you need to test your liver before medication, why aren’t we testing babies before shots? Did we forget that newborns might need a little more personalized care than a one-size-fits-all shot? If Hepatitis B is so common that we need to vaccinate newborns, why not test the mother.. oops, I mean “birthing person” for it first? Seems like a basic step, don’t you think? The vaccine doesn’t cure Hepatitis B. So why give it if it’s too late to prevent it? If vaccines are so effective, why do we need multiple doses? And why should college-bound students—who made it through childhood vaccine-free—suddenly need those vaccines to attend school?

The list of shots for babies is endless. And hospitals are getting paid for this?! Did God mess up in making humans that we need to "fix" them with these shots?

That would be a big N-O.

For those seeking religious exemptions for college, we’ve got a 100% success rate (contact us here). But K-12 public and private schools? They’re tightening the screws. Time to seek better learning alternatives.