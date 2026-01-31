HEAVENLY HUGS
Are these mere coincidences? Or signs from above that "all is well..."
I have had many astounding experiences in my life that have left me grinning ear-to-ear with wonder and delight.
I have had many astounding experiences in my life that have left me grinning ear-to-ear with wonder and delight.
These are experiences that, in my view, cannot be explained away as happy accidents or simply by being in the right place at the right time.
Whereas some would call these happenings synchronicity… serendipity… providence… I prefer to all them HEAVENLY HUGS, as they have brought a powerful spiritual and emotional element to what otherwise might be dismissed as happenstance.
In my video below, I go into a lot of personal details that are better heard than read… so click to watch my uplifting message chockfull of ASTONISHING experiences that I don’t think can just be chalked up to mere coincidence.
You’ll hear me tell stories about the times I experienced:
A twice-lucky reprieve from a dreaded dentist appointment…
A seemingly unexplainable incident when I desperately needed a housekeeper…
A blessing I received from total strangers at a time of deep sorrow…
A special letter showing up just when I needed it the most…
A stunning notice from my bank (which I was afraid to open)…
An undeniable sign that “all is well” following my mom’s memorial…
And so much more!
What about you?
Have you ever experienced something that could not be explained by mere coincidence?
I’d love to hear about your heavenly hugs.
Please leave a comment here as I value you as part of our positive encouragement community. 🙏
P.S. When you watch my video here, be sure to read the comments as viewers share even more Heavenly Hugs that warm the heart and soul.
Definitely not coincidences! The first one that I can remember is when I was on Long Island. I used to ride my bike long distances and stop to cool off at a beach about midway. I had stopped at the beach and lost a brand new turquoise ring that I liked in the waves. Of course, there was no finding it. A couple of days later, I was on my bike again, and stopped at that same beach. There were always about fifty people at the beach, since it was summer. I sat down on the sand, and a little girl walked up to me. She held out her hand, saying "Is this yours?" It was my ring! Since then, so many things have happened that are similar to this. We are known, we are loved.
We had a big ice storm here in the South last week. The other day I saw the young mail carrier get out of his truck and gingerly walk to our mailboxes a few feet away. The complex had not scraped so it was sheer ice. I have a huge bag of cat litter on my porch I was going to donate to the shelter as I no longer have a cat, but something told me to hang on to it. Well, I grabbed my little bucket filled with litter and scoop and walked over to the mail carrier and waved. He saw I was sprinkling near him then I handed him the big scoop to put down near him. I continued giving him litter until the area was covered so he wouldn’t fall. Then he came towards me, gave me a big hug and told me he loved me! Well, that made my day as I have recently been going through a situation with a man I really care about but he’s afraid so it’s been very hard as I have not seen him in a few months. So I was thankful to help the mail carrier and get a hug and some nice words in return!