The video I have for you today recently aired on my second Youtube channel called Living Swell with Peggy Hall. That’s where I bring you practical tips and positive encouragement every Friday at 5 pm pacific — hope you’ll join me then!

I have had many astounding experiences in my life that have left me grinning ear-to-ear with wonder and delight.

These are experiences that, in my view, cannot be explained away as happy accidents or simply by being in the right place at the right time.

Whereas some would call these happenings synchronicity… serendipity… providence… I prefer to all them HEAVENLY HUGS, as they have brought a powerful spiritual and emotional element to what otherwise might be dismissed as happenstance.

In my video below, I go into a lot of personal details that are better heard than read… so click to watch my uplifting message chockfull of ASTONISHING experiences that I don’t think can just be chalked up to mere coincidence.

You’ll hear me tell stories about the times I experienced:

A twice-lucky reprieve from a dreaded dentist appointment…

A seemingly unexplainable incident when I desperately needed a housekeeper…

A blessing I received from total strangers at a time of deep sorrow…

A special letter showing up just when I needed it the most…

A stunning notice from my bank (which I was afraid to open)…

An undeniable sign that “all is well” following my mom’s memorial…

And so much more!

What about you?

Have you ever experienced something that could not be explained by mere coincidence?

I’d love to hear about your heavenly hugs.

Please leave a comment here as I value you as part of our positive encouragement community. 🙏

P.S. When you watch my video here, be sure to read the comments as viewers share even more Heavenly Hugs that warm the heart and soul.

Share

Leave a comment