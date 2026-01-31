The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Michelle
3h

Definitely not coincidences! The first one that I can remember is when I was on Long Island. I used to ride my bike long distances and stop to cool off at a beach about midway. I had stopped at the beach and lost a brand new turquoise ring that I liked in the waves. Of course, there was no finding it. A couple of days later, I was on my bike again, and stopped at that same beach. There were always about fifty people at the beach, since it was summer. I sat down on the sand, and a little girl walked up to me. She held out her hand, saying "Is this yours?" It was my ring! Since then, so many things have happened that are similar to this. We are known, we are loved.

1 reply by Peggy Hall
Jeanette's avatar
Jeanette
4h

We had a big ice storm here in the South last week. The other day I saw the young mail carrier get out of his truck and gingerly walk to our mailboxes a few feet away. The complex had not scraped so it was sheer ice. I have a huge bag of cat litter on my porch I was going to donate to the shelter as I no longer have a cat, but something told me to hang on to it. Well, I grabbed my little bucket filled with litter and scoop and walked over to the mail carrier and waved. He saw I was sprinkling near him then I handed him the big scoop to put down near him. I continued giving him litter until the area was covered so he wouldn’t fall. Then he came towards me, gave me a big hug and told me he loved me! Well, that made my day as I have recently been going through a situation with a man I really care about but he’s afraid so it’s been very hard as I have not seen him in a few months. So I was thankful to help the mail carrier and get a hug and some nice words in return!

1 reply by Peggy Hall
