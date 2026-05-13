Healthy Hantavirus Passenger in Quarantine
Jake Rosmarin sure seems to be living it up!
I put together a short video for you, well worth the watch, if you like a dose of Healthy American snark:
And the previous day, I did a longer version — with still more coverage to come!
I’m working on the written version of this bizarre Ain’t-a-virus story for my next substack article, coming right up!
Thank you for doing this, Peggy. I'm really glad you do, because most days, I can't abide the ignorance (yes, stupidity) of our citizens.
There are only two viable ways to fix this:
1. Revolution
2. The scroll gets rolled up (Rev. 6:14)
Since this nation doesn't have the intestinal fortitude for Option 1 anymore, it will be Option 2.
But just in case, never give up #2A.
Peggy! I’m hearing “Hanta” means fake and NASA from the word nasha to deceive. From viruses to deceptions, a lot of fakery is occurring here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/seven-reasons-hantavirus-is-a-hoax