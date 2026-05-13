The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Mark Kirin's avatar
Mark Kirin
1d

Thank you for doing this, Peggy. I'm really glad you do, because most days, I can't abide the ignorance (yes, stupidity) of our citizens.

There are only two viable ways to fix this:

1. Revolution

2. The scroll gets rolled up (Rev. 6:14)

Since this nation doesn't have the intestinal fortitude for Option 1 anymore, it will be Option 2.

But just in case, never give up #2A.

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
1d

Peggy! I’m hearing “Hanta” means fake and NASA from the word nasha to deceive. From viruses to deceptions, a lot of fakery is occurring here: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/seven-reasons-hantavirus-is-a-hoax

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