Hawaii to REMOVE RELIGIOUS EXEMPTIONS from Vaccines
Take a look at this proposed law in the state of Hawaii:
The Hawaii government, including Governor Josh Green-Dew-Deal, want to eliminate religious exemptions for school vaccinations. I have previously discussed Josh Green and his horrible policies and weird obsession with band-aids (here, here, here, and here), and now I’m raising the alarm about this unconstitutional bill in hopes it won’t take root in Hawaii, just as it has in California. However, in California, millions of students have either left the school system or opted for alternative education which is something I support.
Thank you to Aloha Freedom Coalition for the call to action on Instagram. The Committee on Health is holding a hearing, and testimony is due 24 hours beforehand. For updates about this horrendous bill, you can follow the Aloha Freedom Coalition, a group standing up against unconstitutional, oppressive legislation. You can sign up to testify in person in Honolulu or remotely via Zoom. The hearing is TOMORROW, Feb 7th!
I left a comment suggesting maybe RFK Jr could help, but he recently recommended that parents follow the CDC’s vaccine schedule, stating that vaccines save millions of lives. This contradicts the image he has presented for years — heading the Children’s
Vaccine Health Defense, earning nearly $350,000 a year while claiming to stand with parents of vaccine-injured children. Yet, he continuously affirms that he is "fiercely pro-vaccine" and supports the very policies he once criticized.
Visit this page to view the latest updates and hearing notices as well as to submit testimony: www.tinyurl.com/HB1118
MAGA fans and others believe that trump is restoring freedom and logic, especially with the apparent pullout from the WHO (for what, is yet to be seen) and that the tide is quickly turning towards a free and safe America. Hawaii's regime proves that it's not that simple or easy and that the opponents of freedom aren't frail and aren't vacating power easily.
This attempt by green and company is not really surprising given his track record, but thankfully more people have eyes and ears on the situation these days.
My question: which liberal state will try it next?
Paradise? The perversion is sickening.
I still haven’t recovered from the Lahaina fire.