Breaking News: Hawaii Governor Josh “Green-New-Deal” updates his (illegitimate) Emergency Proclamation on housing!

Friends,

I’ve been analyzing the breaking news since Day One of the firebombing of Lahaina. (See my Maui Fire playlist here.)

The incineration of people and property was, in my view, perpetrated upon the unsuspecting population as a way for the government to accelerate its land grab and “Build Back Better” just as the New World Dis-Order overlords demand.

Before we dive into the important headline, which demonstrates that our pushback is working, let me give you a bit of background as to the evil-DEWer we are dealing with.

I call him Josh “Green-Dew-Deal” as a play-on-words from the far-left’s “Green New Deal” policies and the fact that directed energy weapon (DEW) are in place on the island of Maui, and this warfare technology that has been around for more that 50 years could possibly be implicated in the massive destruction of people and property in Lahaina.

I mean, even a third grader knows that grass is flammable and steel is not; yet in the Maui firebombing, cars were melted while grass was untouched. (See my video for details on Proof of DEW on Maui.)

Hawaii Governor is an Outsider with deep ties to the UN and World Economic Forum

No one else is better suited for inflicting such heinous damage than the band-aid obsessed bumbling dicktator of the Hawaiian Islands, outsider Josh Green-Dew-Deal. He was sent by the US federal government to Hawaii about 20 years ago (via the National Heath Service Corps) to apparently continue the tradition of outsider oppression inflicted upon the tender-hearted, aloha-filled Hawaiian people.

Joshy was first a federal government “doctor” on the islands where also made time to vaccinate 37,000 innocent children in 48 hours in Samoa.

Then he was “elected” to the Hawaiian state legislature as an assemblyman; later he was a state senator, then Lt. Governor (where he oversaw the strict shutdowns, masking, testing and vaccination policies on the islands) and finally was installed as the Governor of Hawaii to start his term in 2023.

Joshy ran his campaign with his “Build Beyond Barriers” theme that “housing is healthcare.” (See my video here for details.) He literally wants doctors to write subscriptions for housing. I kid you not.

To this end, Joshy promised that he would issue an emergency proclamation on housing to “cut through the red tape” of the legislature. Um, in other words, that means he promised to VIOLATE THE CONSTITUTION by completely ignoring the Hawaii state legislature’s constitutional authority of creating laws.

Instead, it would just be Joshy and his committee of NON-ELECTED groupies who would make the laws and policy about housing in Hawaii.

Ugh… not only is Joshy a non-Hawaiian outsider, but his first order of business as governor was to suspend the laws regarding housing?

Think about that for a moment.

Hawaii has legitimate laws protecting sacred Hawaiian lands. It’s called the Hawaiian Homelands Act. This law is actually written into the Hawaiian state Constitution!

Yes Joshy boy decided to, with one slosh of his pen, create several emergency proclamations related to housing, which suspended several laws, among them the Hawaiian Homelands Act, in part described here:

Article XI, Section 1, of the Constitution of the State of Hawaii (1978), provides: “For the benefit of present and future generations, the State and its political subdivisions shall conserve and protect Hawaii’s natural beauty and all natural resources, including land, water, air, minerals and energy sources, and shall promote the development and utilization of these resources in a manner consistent with their conservation and in furtherance of the self-sufficiency of the State. All public natural resources are held in trust by the State for the benefit of the people.”

As you can imagine, suspending this law and others did NOT go over well with the Hawaiian people.

Worse still is that hard-leftist Joshy is a puppet of the United Nations and is a frequent speaker about “Sustainable Development Goals” and building SMART Cities and “resilient” communities. He is aligns with the goals of World Economic Forum whereby “You will own nothing and be happy.” (Again, see my Maui Fire playlist for deep dives on all these topics.)

I broke the news about Joshy’s emergency proclamation three weeks PRIOR to the Lahaina firebombing and land grab. Watch below for details. Hmm… some bandaid connection here??

The preceding emergency declaration was conveniently put into place just three weeks before the fires in order to facilitate and expedite the construction of their housing development projects on the islands.

The proclamation suspended dozens of laws including certain land-use and environmental regulations, along with the "Sunshine Law" that regulates open meetings. That means the people were prohibited from attending these meetings.

Talk about ILLEGAL!!

As I mentioned above, the governor's proclamation also delegated significant authority to this illegitimate body called the “Build Beyond Barriers Working Group,” which is comprised of individuals from multiple levels of government.

Since the beginning of this deliberately-inflicted disaster, I have been shedding light on the corruption in Hawaii. I also thoroughly exposed the controversy surrounding the original emergency proclamation for housing (see video above) and I correctly predicted that these public serpents had overplayed their hand and were in for a rude awakening.

Many people in Hawaii, and on Maui in particular, have come together organically to discuss these concerns, and the enormous pushback from the people of Hawaii resulted in some of the most problematic parts of the original declaration being rescinded.

What I’m about to share with you is extremely important!!

Because I and others have been aggressively exposing Josh Green-Dew-Deal’s evil deeds, he is back-pedaling on many important points.

Not only has Joshy STOPPED saying “Build back better” and “The state is going to acquire the land in Lahaina” — he also tried to catch himself saying that “smart cities” were the answer (see my video here exposing that mess of a press concert).

YET! Joshy is still blaming glo-bull swarming for all the world’s problems. (I’ll do a deep dive on the lack of evidence for that in an upcoming video and substack.)

People are getting downright SICK of his lies and are demanding change!

And the good news, is that his corrupt administration is changing a few things.

Disclaimer: I am still 100% opposed to “emergency powers” for governors. Even the fact that Joshy-boy is changing his emergency proclamation reinforces the notion to the general public that somehow this dicktator has the power to issue these sweeping unconstitutional measures.

Alright! Here we go — the following are the changes Joshy made to his Emergency Proclamation on Housing:

Adds “affordable” housing to the title. This change reiterates the focus of the Build Beyond Barriers Working Group on pushing forward affordable housing development in Hawaiʻi;

Excludes the area affected by the Lahaina wildfires , whose boundaries are marked by the state’s Lahaina wildfire map (See attached map below). This change clarifies that the EP does not apply to the region of Lahaina. The rebuilding of Lahaina will begin only when the residents of Lahaina are ready and according to the timeline they choose;

Reinstates the state Sunshine Law for Build Beyond Barriers Working Group meetings. Meetings will be conducted in accordance with Sunshine Law and will be virtual, with testifiers to speak only on agenda items with a strict two-minute time limit to summarize their written or verbal testimony;

Restores HRS Chapter 6E relating to the Historic Preservation Law;

Restores HRS Chapter 343 relating to Environmental Impact Statements ;

Rescinds the exemption for projects larger than 15 acres and less than 100 acres from going before the state Land Use Commission for zoning and other approvals. After careful analysis, it was found that less than a handful of private real estate projects will benefit from this section of the EP.

“It was always about affordable housing. We listened to the public and we clarified that the EP is about affordable housing and for helping families affected by the housing crisis,” Gov. Green said. “This new EP focuses on what we all agree will push forward new affordable housing projects.”

What this really means is these public serpents aren’t going to get away with their slimy attempts to “build back better” that easily.

These changes were made in response to pressure from the Hawaiian people, demonstrating the power of exposing and publicly condemning their evil schemes leaving them with no alternative but to face the people and make amends for their wrongdoings. This is only a little step in the right direction — a "band-aid" if you will — but it is an excellent illustration of what can happen when people speak up and resist.

P.S. A big thanks to my research assistant Olivia in help with my preparing this substack. We collaborated on this short little ditty (also linked above) poking fun at Joshy’s strange obsession with band-aids.

His band-aid behavior is so bizarre and concerning, I did two deep dive videos about it here and here. And no, diabetics have told me they don’t bandage their fingers like that.

What say you!?

Stay tuned for a video version of this substack, and be sure to join me daily for my livestream Youtube show here, 4 pm pacific/7pm eastern.

Share

YOU are helping me expose evil and fight tyranny! What happened in Maui can happen where you are!

You can help me in my life’s work by subscribing to this substack; other options are:

👉 mail to my P.O. Box:

Peggy Hall

205 Avenida Del Mar #681

San Clemente, CA 92674

👉 Or donate online by clicking here (choose one-time or monthly):

www.thehealthyamerican.org/donate

👉 Or send via Zelle using my name: Peggy Hall and email below:

support@thehealthyamerican.org

Your support is the reason I am able to continue to do this important work, and my heart is overflowing with gratitude for your financial gifts, cards, letters and goodies you send, and I often share these on my show. 🥰🙏 Peggy