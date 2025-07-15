Friends, has your face been hijacked yet?

You know, by the “biometric” readers, iris scans, cameras taking your picture without your consent and other nefarious means?

I’ve previously talked about those airport facial scanners and how they’re voluntary… for now. More people are waking up to this digital creep. The signs at the airport make it clear that participation is optional, but we know how these things go. First optional. Then “required.”

In the video above I share about the digital nonsense that happened to me with my bank and social media.

Basically, one of my bank cards got hit with fraud. Again. I think this is the fifth time now. And it's the card I actually need for things that can't be paid for with cash. I don't know if it's the bank that's insecure or what, but these breaches keep happening.

I wouldn’t be surprised if this bank says to me, "You've had too many fraud alerts, so now we require you use biometrics."

Yep…your thumbprint, your face, your voice, maybe even your heart rate. They've already been inching in that direction. It’s called incrementalism.

I remember paying my water bill online years ago and being told I had to select a piece of fruit as my security image. What?! Who is hacking into my water account to pay my bill? I say go for it. Pay my bill, please! 😂

Sooo… they are making me jump through all these hoops because the water district thinks that somebody, who is not me, is going to come in and pay my water bill??

Same thing at the gym decades ago. First it was just a card. Then a card with a photo. Then they wanted my fingerprint. I resisted for a long time. I’d just wave at the front desk because they knew me. But eventually I caved, and I felt horrible about it. That was 20 years ago. I wasn’t as awake and alert as I am now.

Fast forward to now, and you all have told me what you’re seeing, too. Some of you go to the dentist and get asked to sign everything digitally, scroll through, click "next, next, next," and then are required take a selfie on their tablet. Some of you went along with it. Others refused. And I get it—you think, "They already know who I am. What’s the big deal?" But friends, this is exactly the mindset they count on.

The weirdest thing about my card being hijacked is that most of these fraudulent charges have to do with Google. It always starts with a tiny charge—$1, then $5, then $50... and next thing you know it’s $500. I had four $500 Google charges hit me one time. I mentioned this story previously about when PayPal froze my account. Then Venmo. PayPal even kept $2,000 of my money for six months. They told me my account was suspended because I was doing something... “dangerous?” As a Healthy American? Coincidentally this happened right after I spoke on stage at an event speaking out against the covid tyranny. I think several speakers had their paypal accounts frozen the very next day as well.

But here’s what’s interesting. God works in lovely ways. Just about a week after PayPal froze the money I needed, my bank notified me they had reversed those fraudulent Google charges. I got $2,000 back. And months later, PayPal finally released my funds too. That’s what I call a heavenly hug.

So, when I called the card company yesterday, they told me they couldn't talk to me about the charges. I have to wait for a letter in the mail. While more fraudulent charges could be happening. Seriously? What do you mean wait for a letter in the mail to reply to?!

This, friends, is the march into the digital prison. First it’s fraud. Then they say you need a fingerprint. Then they want facial recognition. And now there's something called a passkey.

A passkey is supposedly a more secure way to log in. It’s so confusing and I believe it’s intentional to wear us down so we eventually say, "Fine, just scan my face."

Every time I log in to a website, it now asks if I want to use a passkey instead of my password. First of all—what even is a passkey? What was wrong with a password? Why do we need to rename and repackage it?

I looked it up. Turns out, it’s just another complicated version of a password, tied to your Apple or Google account. Tech people on Reddit (which I love for real, uncensored commentary) say passkeys are a mess even for them. They're often tied to a single device, and if that device gets lost or fails then good luck getting back into your accounts.

Passkeys not supported across every browser or platform. And if you switch from Apple to Google, or use multiple devices, it's a nightmare. It’s confusing by design.

They want us to be confused. Frustrated. Fed up. And when that happens they swoop in with a "solution": Just scan your face. Give your fingerprint. Use your voice.

The other thing they’re doing is pushing us toward apps. Everything is becoming an app. And I mean everything. I use Zoom to do my livestreams on YouTube. And every time I open Zoom, it tries to push me into using the app version—not the browser. But the browser version doesn’t even look like a website anymore. It pops up in some strange, hard-to-navigate window.

Same thing happens on my phone. I’ll be looking something up online and suddenly it asks, "Do you want to open the app instead?" No. I'm already on the internet. When I visit a website, it pops up: "Download our app for a better experience."

These apps aren’t free. A lot of them charge you. It’s one more way they’re stripping away the open internet and trying to put it behind paywalls. And by the way, the internet isn’t free to begin with. I pay for internet to my house. I pay for my phone. I pay for data. And now websites are charging just to read the news? If a site tells me to sign up for $1/week to keep reading, I click right off.

Not here. Not with me. All the info I share on YouTube and Substack is free. And for those who have generously chosen to upgrade to a paid subscription, you get the bonus of our private live webinars. But the info is always free. I’m not gatekeeping anything.

When I tried to log into Zoom yesterday, it told me it had to send a verification code to another device. Except... I don't have another device! This is the only one I use. I don’t have Zoom on my phone. Same thing with YouTube. They always want to send a code to my phone before I can log in. Why? I'm already logged in! 🤯

It’s exhausting. But it’s the system working exactly as intended: to frustrate us so much that we finally give in.

That, my friends, is digital imprisonment.

And it’s why I keep pushing back.

I don’t lock my phone with a password. It’s just me and my husband using it. If he wants to look something up, go for it. We were told these locks and passwords are for protection, but it feels a whole lot more like control.

I want to hear from you. What are you seeing? What have you gone through? Are you noticing the same frustrations, the same barriers, the same bait-and-switches?

Leave a comment

Share