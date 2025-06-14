In my decades of offering support to others through grief counseling, wellness coaching, mentorship, and personal experience, there’s one truth I have found over and over again: we are not meant to grieve alone.

We need someone to walk alongside us. Grief, quite simply, needs a witness.

Loss is a deeply personal experience, one that can take many forms. I’m not here to rank losses. Any loss is significant to the one experiencing it.

You may have lost your job, your health, your home, a relationship, or a beloved pet. These all matter. No one can feel your loss the way you do. I don’t find it helpful to compare or minimize anyone’s grief. In my many years of working with others, I’ve seen the harm caused when people try to measure suffering on a scale. Your loss is real. Your sorrow is valid.

I’ve lost people and animals I’ve loved. I’ve said goodbye to family members after long, peaceful lives, and I’ve experienced loss of loved ones in ways that were tragic and traumatic. For some, losing a pet is every bit as painful as losing a person. That grief doesn’t need justification. It needs acknowledgment.

When I speak of tragedy, I mean those painful, complicated losses where there may have been violence, suffering, or a life cut short.

In my own experience and despite the pain, I’ve come to see something powerful in the grieving process. It teaches us. It humbles us. It reveals the depths of our love and our need for each other.

I’m a deeply private person by nature. And yet, here I am, speaking to thousands of you. This calling to encourage and uplift is something God placed on my heart. But in my own grief, I’ve pulled the covers over my head. I’ve turned off my phone. I’ve sat in the silence and wanted to stay there. I’ve felt that the more I suffered, the more I honored the significance of my loss.

Loss is personal, but it doesn't have to be isolating.

And so, if you find yourself shutting down, isolating, not wanting to be “helped,” I understand. Sometimes the pain is so sacred, so immense, you don’t want it to be touched. That’s okay.

But in time, if and when you can, I encourage you to allow someone to witness it with you.

Not someone who will fix it. Not someone who will rush you through it. Not someone who will say, “You’ll get over it” or “It’s better this way.” No. You need someone (ideally outside your family) who will simply be with you. Listen. Let you cry. Say nothing at all, if that’s what you need.

Family members often mean well, but they can unintentionally try to shut down your sorrow because they feel helpless in the face of your pain. Often times a trusted friend can be that quiet, sturdy lifeboat your soul needs.

The phrase “grief needs a witness” isn’t mine, but the first time I heard it, it resonated so deeply that I knew I would carry it with me and share it with others for the rest of my life because it’s one of those enduring truths.

Grieving is not linear. I’ve experienced the stages of shock, denial, anger, sadness, and regret but not in order. They twist, repeat, and circle back.

Shock is often the first phase. Your body and mind go numb. You may feel frozen, not even able to cry.

Denial follows. You say to yourself, “This can’t be happening.” That disbelief is real and normal.

Anger erupts next. It may be directed at others, at yourself, or simply at life. You might scream, throw things, hit a pillow. That’s fine. Better to release it (in a healthy way) than to bury it. It’s an understandable response and it often comes in waves.

I believe many people carry unresolved grief in the form of chronic anger. Perhaps they were wronged, perhaps they’ve endured unhealed trauma, but that pain must find a way to speak. Otherwise, it just festers.

Guilt and remorse show up as well. You ask: “Why didn’t I do more? Why wasn’t I there? Why didn’t I say this or that?” These questions haunt us. But if you get trapped in guilt it only delays healing. You need to have compassion for yourself even if you’re not ready to forgive. Forgiveness is quite a journey.

So what is grief? To me, grief is the act of moving through all these emotions without judgment. It means allowing those emotions to move through you without judgment, without shame, without pushing them down or telling yourself you should be "over it" by now.

Too often, we look at how someone else is grieving and think, “That’s not how I would do it.” Maybe you wouldn’t sob. Or maybe you would. Maybe you’d feel angry. Or maybe you’d just go quiet. But the truth is there is no “right” way. Everyone experiences and expresses grief in their own deeply personal way, and that is valid.

Writing has been one of the most healing practices for me. There is something transformative about putting pen to paper. You can pour your outrage, your regret, your questions onto the page. You don’t need to share it with anyone. The point is to just get it out of you and bring those emotions on the inside to the outside where you can look at it and begin to work with it.

And again, I urge you: find a witness. Not to give you advice. Not to minimize your pain. Just to be present.

Grief doesn’t disappear. It becomes part of you like a scar. Over time, we learn to live differently, not because we’ve “moved on,” but because we’ve integrated the loss into our life.

Over the past few years of the cooties hogwash, we’ve all experienced some form of trauma or loss. Maybe it wasn’t the death of a loved one. Maybe it was the loss of freedom, trust, livelihood, health, or community.

I’ve also learned something else from going through all the hogwash. Many people are seeking relief from their own pain by immersing themselves in greater trauma. They become addicted to drama, fear, and disaster. It’s as if seeing something worse lessens their own suffering. It’s not wrong to care about what’s going on in the world. But if you find yourself unable to look away from tragedy after tragedy, ask yourself—what am I avoiding in my own life? What am I avoiding in my own heart?

Some of you have told me about being shunned by your own family for speaking your truth. For trusting your intuition. For daring to ask questions. That relational loss cuts deep.

That’s why I keep showing up day in and day out. To be a witness. To say, You’re not crazy. You’re not alone. The Healthy American community is a space for asking questions and offering encouragement to each other.

If you’ve found value in my work, whether you’ve written to me, supported this substack, shared my videos with a friend, or even left encouraging comments; I want you to know how much that means to me. You help me keep going in these stormy seas of life.

Leave a comment