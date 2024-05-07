Friends, I wanted to dive into something that's close to my heart: grief, loss, and finding support.

It's a topic that's often overlooked, but so important for our emotional well-being; and in a world often filled with trials and tribulations, it's crucial to recognize and understand the multifaceted nature of loss, trauma, and tragedy.

I have a video (which I will link below), titled “Grief Needs a Witness,” that I aired following the tragic events in Lahaina, HI. As a longtime advocate for emotional wellness and support, I understood the pressing need for help during this extremely challenging time. There are multiple layers of grief, and it’s a complex process that isn’t always linear. My goal is to provide a lifeline for those navigating through grief's complexities, and offer guidance for a healthier journey forward.

Loss is a deeply personal experience, one that can take many forms. Whether it's saying goodbye to a cherished possession, losing a job, or grieving the passing of a beloved pet or family member, the pain cuts deep and is unique to each individual.

Comparing or ranking losses isn’t helpful and does more harm than good.

Every loss deserves validation and support.

From my own journey through grief, I've come to understand the distinction between loss, trauma, and tragedy. While some losses may be more peaceful, others involve suffering and unexpected pain. Traumatic losses, like sudden deaths or acts of violence, can add even more layers of complexity to the grieving process.

This is where support becomes essential.

Grief needs a witness—someone who can listen without judgment and offer a comforting presence. Expressing your emotions, whether through tears, anger, or writing, is vital for healing.

In the wake of grief, finding solace can be a daunting journey. Yet, every emotion you feel is valid, and every step you take towards healing is significant. As you navigate through the stages of grief—shock, denial, anger, and beyond—remember to grant yourself the compassion and space you deserve to move forward at your own pace.

It's okay not to be okay sometimes, and I'm here to guide you through it.

Go »here« to see all the details about our live, private, online program to support YOU in your healing from devastating losses.

Discover Hope and Healing with Life After Loss

Program Details:

Dates: May 9-30, 2024

Time: Thursdays, 1 pm Pacific / 4 pm Eastern (90 minutes per session)

Format: Live, confidential online sessions

What to Expect:

Connect with a caring group of individuals on a similar journey of healing.

Share your story in a supportive environment or maintain anonymity.

Access specific strategies and tools for different stages of grief processing.

Learn to embrace the hidden gifts of grief and integrate them into your new life.

Find purpose and meaning as you navigate life after loss.

Enrollment fee:

$95 for the entire 4-week course. Click here to enroll now. If this is a financial hardship, please email my assistant Olivia to find out about a reduced payment.



Why we charge for this service: It’s been our experience that participants are more motivated and involved when they invest in their learning, growth and healing. It is our hope and prayer that this ministry will be a source of blessed healing for you. If you are able to bless others with a scholarship to attend, please email Olivia to find out how.

IMPORTANT: If you are overwhelmed and in need of immediate support, please click here for the suicide and crisis lifeline, for you or a loved one.

Contact

Life After Loss: Enroll Today

About your Teachers

Peggy Hall is no stranger to grief, having experienced multiple losses of family, friends and beloved pets. As a trained lay counselor, she has spent years in grief-share settings as both a participant and facilitator. A lifelong educator and encouragement coach, Peggy has dedicated her life to teaching and inspiring others to develop optimism and determination to handle the stormy seas of life and look forward to brighter days ahead.

David Hall is an ordained Christian pastor who specializes in care for the soul. In addition to preaching and teaching, Pastor David is the founder of One True Hope Church and is a trained lay counselor with years of experience in supporting those who are struggling with grief, loss and unresolved emotional wounds. Pastor David’s warm, caring and compassionate approach is Christ-centered, with Biblical insights into the nature of suffering and finding the true source of emotional and spiritual healing and peace.

Note: You do not have to be a Christian or a person of faith to participate in the Life After Loss program. All are warmly welcomed. Peggy and Pastor David are not psychologists or licensed therapists. They are here to provide a caring, supportive environment for grieving individuals to provide empathy, prayer and practical tools for healing.

Share

Click Here to Enroll Today