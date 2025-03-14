Did you see the headlines?

Apparently, it's "Government Run-a-Musk No More!"

Let's take a look, shall we?

Note: Some people believe federal employees should be fired. However, there are laws that regulate how these firings can happen. The violation of the law here is that the Office of Personnel Management has no authority to direct the firing of employees in separate federal agencies. Only the directors of those agencies have that authority.

Further, if employees are fired based on poor performance, there must be evidence of this poor performance. That did not happen in most of these mass firings.

So if Trump wants these employees gone, he must follow the lawful process in place in order to do so.

That is the simplest summary of this judge’s ruling.

“A federal judge has dealt a blow to Elon Musk’s DOGE agenda. On Thursday, Judge William Alsup of San Francisco said that the firing of tens of thousands of federal probationary workers had been based on a “lie” and that the government had conducted the expulsions illegally—further calling the initiative a “sham.” Alsup ordered that the workers be reinstated immediately. Probationary workers—that is, workers who are new to the workforce and haven’t received more advanced benefits and protections—have suffered massive cuts across the government, as DOGE and the Trump administration have attempted to greatly reduce the federal workforce. The case before Alsup concerns litigation brought by union groups representing those workers. Alsup’s reinstatement order applies to thousands of federal workers fired from the Defense Department, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Agriculture, the Department of Energy, the Treasury Department, and the Department of the Interior. Government Executive reports that some 24,000 employees would regain their jobs as a result of the judge’s decision.”

You may be in favor of the reduction of the federal workforce—I am to a certain extent—but done within the confines of the Constitution. You just don't do things willy-nilly. That's why we have checks and balances!

You don’t just take a chainsaw to these workers, which a very astute Healthy American pointed out she believe is a symbol, along with Musk wearing chains, and his little mini-Musk wearing chains and the chainsaw, are all alluding to the blockchain, which is where we are all moving, apparently, to a cashless society. I'm going to be one the last ones standing using cash. I think a few of you will be alongside me.

This all brings me to mind of the old TV show, My Favorite Martian, which I only saw in reruns. This guy came from Mars, but it's Musk that wants to go to Mars 😆 , so I guess now he's everybody's least favorite Martian, at least today, because of these headlines.

Media outlet Gizmodo ran a subheading that stated “It's a major setback for Elon's government destruction project” along with this image:

You see what he's doing with that hand gesture? I pointed this out in a video where he was at the CPAC conference, and he did the gesture "As Above, So Below." I'm not going to expose you to images of the evil one, the Baphomet, but basically, Musk does this gesture a lot, and it just aligns with all these other Illuminati gestures that he does.

Exhibits A-F:

How many times have you done any of these gestures? Some will blame it on Asperger's (hmmm… so named for Hans Asberger, Nazi sympathizer)… I don't even know if Musk really has it. Who knows? I think it's a cover story for he very strange behavior.

Let me know if you’d like me to do a video all about the signs and symbols, and you'll see different celebrities, politicians, individuals that are signaling that they are in the club that you and I ain't in (and would never want to be in).

Of course, this example deserves its own spotlight:

I want you to take note of his bent thumb here. Do you ever do your thumbs that way?

Of course, this is his love salute—don't be confusing it with any sort of Nazi gesture. You know, Hitler was just sending out his love to everyone during World War II!

Well, what a coinky-dink…

Bent thumbs!

“Oh, it's just a coincidence! Peggy, you are reading too much into things!”

Perhaps I am. Musk supporters certainly think so. They justify away his lies, deception and torturing of animals, along with his firing of the very inspector generals looking into his violations and wrong-doings. Somehow a few remaining people have not yet awakened to the tumult Musk is unleashing on the American people.

Check back in with me when Musk’s totalitarian technocracy impinges on your freedom, and I’ll be sure to welcome you on board with ways to push back.

So… back to the legal news:

Judge Orders Immediate Reinstatement of Fired Federal Workers

Let me quote now from Government Executive. I like to draw from a variety of sources. The Gizmodo was a little more snarky and this write-up, a bit more composed, comes from Government Executive:

“The Trump administration must reinstate to their jobs federal employees it has fired in the last month at six large departments after a judge on Thursday called the terminations unlawful. The reinstatements are to take immediate effect, Judge William Alsup of the U.S. District Court for Northern California said when issuing his preliminary injunction from the bench, and agencies were directed not to make any excuse for delaying the rehirings. Roughly 24,000 federal employees in their probationary periods—typically those hired within the last one or two years, whom agencies can quickly fire for cause—will regain their jobs as a result of the decision, according to figures compiled by Government Executive. The order impacts all fired probationary staff from the departments of Veterans Affairs, Agriculture, Defense, Energy, Interior and Treasury. Alsup said he may extend the injunction to other agencies in the future, as the American Federation of Government Employees and the other groups that brought the lawsuit are seeking. The judge made clear the Trump administration, like any other, can engage in mass reductions of the federal workforce, but it must do so by following federal statutes and the Constitution. The Office of Personnel Management directed agencies to carry out the firings, Alsup concluded, which he said circumvented those established procedures. “This is not ‘some wild and crazy judge in San Francisco said some administration cannot engage in a reduction in force,’” Alsup said. He added that OPM provided a template for federal agencies to use as termination letters for the impacted staff, which suggested employees were being fired for poor performance. He cited an example of an earth science employee at the Agriculture Department being fired after receiving only outstanding performance reviews in explaining that OPM, and the Justice Department lawyers arguing the case, were being dishonest in making that assertion. “The reason that OPM had wanted to put this based on performance was at least in my view a gimmick to avoid the [RIF laws],” the judge said. He added: "It’s a sad, sad day when our government would fire a good employee and say it’s based on performance when they know good and well that is based on a lie."

Call me old-fashioned, but I like to stick to the letter of the law. That's why I engaged in a lawsuit against the public serpents at the Orange County Board of Supervisors. I have updates that are in my playlist on my lawsuit, and basically, it's just in a stall right now, and I stand in victory because you know and I know that they were wrong.

(And what else was uncovered through all of the exposing of the serpents? The FBI followed up on my calls to investigate his egregious wrongdoings and the felonies committed by Andrew Do in conjunction with his daughter and others to the tune of about $10 million. He will be sentenced sometime this month.)

Keep in mind that the Office of Personnel Management was the one that directed the agencies to carry out the firings, and they don't have the authority to do so.

Yep, the Office of Personnel Management—the same office that sent out that email that said, "Let me know what you've been doing all week."

Do you think that's still happening? Talk about lack of efficiency—it's really ridiculous. These employees don't even report to the Office of Personnel Management! What's next? The government's going to be asking you what you did? Is Bob Kennedy going to be asking you how many calories you took in and how much junk food you ate, how much exercise you did? As you know, I'm not in favor of the government getting into our business like that.

Judge Alsup concluded that these firings circumvented those established procedures. The judge also added that the Office of Personnel Management provided a template for federal agencies to use as termination letters. Gee, reminds me back in the days of the religious exemptions where you were just given a template from Kaiser or your employer saying you've been denied, and there was no reason for that.

Or for those of you that were fired not because you didn't take the jab, but they came out with some other excuse, saying, "Oh, well, your position now has been terminated." I know, and I don't care for those traps and those slimy tactics.

The executive goes on to report:

“The judge's order specifically called for the covered agencies to reinstate all probationary employees fired Feb. 13 or Feb. 14 or any day thereabout and immediately notify them that their terminations were found to be unlawful in court. Agencies should cease using the template OPM provided and the human resources agency is now prohibited from issuing any guidance related to probationary firings. Thursday’s hearing got off to a testy start, as Alsup derided the Trump administration for defying his order to produce acting OPM Director Chuck Ezell for testimony. The DOJ attorneys called Ezell’s testimony “not necessary” and withdrew the written declaration he had submitted to assert he had never ordered the firings of probationary employees. “Why can’t you bring your people in to be cross-examined or deposed at their convenience?” Alsup asked, adding that the refusal to do so was “a sham. It upsets me.” The Trump administration submitted press releases from agencies alluding to the firings, which a Justice attorney said demonstrated they made the firing decisions on their own. Alsup said he rejected that argument and cited several examples of agencies stating to employees or elsewhere that they were taking the actions “per OPM instruction.”

There's also a separate case challenging the probationary firings in federal court in Maryland, and other officials are disputing the Trump administration's arguments because the arguments really don't hold water.

As Tracy DeMartini, former chief human capital officer at the IRS, testified:

"In all my decades of human resource management for the federal government, I had never before received a directive such as this one."

She added that OPM's directive was "plainly an effort to reduce headcount" without any evaluation of actual job performance.

So there we have it, friends. The employees' performances were never evaluated by those deciding to fire them, nor were their positions reviewed in relation to the Trump Administration priorities.

I think this is a step in the right direction, friends — even in the face of desiring a smaller government. I don’t want the power concentrated into the executive branch.

We have three branches of government: we have the executive branch, which is headed up by Ellen Musk; we have the legislative bodies, the Congress and the Senate; and then we have the judiciary branch, including the federal courts and judges. And they are intended to provide checks and balances so that we don't have power concentrated into one branch, such as the executive branch.

We saw—history has shown us what happens when there is concentrated power by one ruler.

That's not our political system.

Maybe Government Run-a-Musk is going to be reined in a little bit because apparently, this trans-humanist globalist does not understand exactly how our constitutional republic is supposed to run. Well, Judge Alsup is schooling him on that.

