Imagine, if you will, Israel, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority in Gaza (ruled by Hamas) collaborating on extracting natural gas off the coastline of the Gaza Strip.

These very negotiations have been in the works for well over a year — but with the recent shocking events in Israel, many questions are left unanswered.

Let’e dive in and take a closer look at one of the very few Palestinian natural (and potentially very lucrative) resources.

In October 2022, The Washington Post reported that the Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek el-Molla announced a framework for the Palestinian Authority (with “unofficial consent” by Israel) to develop Gaza’s offshore gas fields, known as Gaza Marine 1 and 2, which are 20 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza, which comprise an estimated trillon-cubic-feet reserve of natural gas.

In June of 2023, this announcement was published by the State of Israel:

The New Arab media outlet reported the news as: “Hamas to allow development of Gaza Natural Gas, amid US-brokered negotiations between PA [Palestinian Authority], Egypt and Israel.” I was unable to verify the involvement of the US in the arrangements, even though I scoured the State Department website. It’s possible these were somewhat secretive meetings with the intention of not making the position of the US apparent.

A June 18, 2023 article in The Jerusalem Post said that:

Israel’s agreement on the gas field's development came after the National Security Council examined Israel’s related security and diplomatic interests, the Prime Minister’s Office added. EGAS, a gas company owned by the Egyptian government, is expected to develop the field about 30 km from Gaza's shores, which is estimated to hold more than 1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. The decision “emphasized Palestinian economic development and maintaining regional security stability,” the Prime Minister’s Office stated. The project will be advanced in cooperation with security agencies, in direct talks with Egypt and coordination with the PA, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Income from gas could help the cash-strapped PA. Palestinian Energy and National Resources Authority chairman Zafer Milhem told The Washington Post last year that Gaza's gas field is "a pillar to improving [Ramallah's] fiscal plans." Gaza Marine was discovered in 2000 and hailed by Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat as a "gift from God" the day before he launched the deadly Second Intifada against Israel. The gas has remained under the sea for over two decades due to the conflict.

The Jerusalem Post article differed from the New Arab in its coverage, stating that Hamas was not in favor of this agreement:

Hamas was officially left out of the negotiations, but it is unlikely that the project would be able to move forward without at least tacit agreement from the terrorist group. A Hamas spokesperson said last year that the PA "is not qualified to receive the gas file, as it is involved in cases of corruption, waste of money and misconduct."

With the current and escalating conflict unfolding in Israel and the Gaza strip, it’s apparent that any agreement in developing these natural resources is on hold. I have been unable to find any follow-up information regarding the potential Egyptian-Israeli-Palestinian framework for this project.

My reason for bringing this information to you is because:

The existence of these natural resources off the coast of Gaza raises questions about the control and development of these resources;

Israel could be concerned about strengthening financial partnership between the Palestinian Authority and Egypt;

It is possible that a stronger financial footing for the Palestinian Authority (PA) could raise the horrible living standards for so many in the extremely-densely-populated and impoverished Gaza Strip;

This commercial and financial partnership that is estimated at 1.4 billion could lead to improved relations between Israel and the PA.

This is a story I’m going to keep my eye on, as my prayers are nonstop for all those suffering in the horrors of this conflict we are being shown.

