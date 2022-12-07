Where do you stand on the side of truth? Of good? Of what is moral and just?

A couple days ago I talked about the concept that freedom is not free. There is always going to be a price — and we are paying it right now.

I am under an extremely heavy, dedicated and targeted spiritual attack. Especially as I continue to take on these public serpents in Orange County for violating their position of trust.

We are all in a physical, political, moral, ethical and spiritual battle. We are seeing the inversion of what is right and what is wrong and the deterioration of the moral fabric of our society.

Evil is the active force behind all of this destruction — and evil can ONLY destroy — it is not a creative force.

I had a deposition last Tuesday and the (supposed to be final) hearing last Thursday, and I will continue to march this all the way to Heaven no matter the cost.

I gave an update in my video titled “obstructing justice.” I'd like to concentrate on the definition of "obstruct" and how it can be interpreted to mean "to deliberately make (something) difficult."

Some strange things appear to be going on, and I'd like you to consider the hypotheticals I've posed in my video »here« and come to your own conclusions.

We only have control over our actions, not the outcomes, and the most important action we can take is to stand up to evil.

Evil is going to self destruct.

“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.” Galatians 5:1

During my deposition, I was asked, "How do you define tyranny?" And my response is straightforward. The Healthy American's mission has been to expose tyranny and empower people to fight it. Tyranny is a system in which tyrants use power without authority, and we the people are victims of that abuse of power. So tyranny IS a form of slavery, and we must fight to protect ourselves from it.

Recognize that God created you for this time. This is not happening to you, but FOR you.

Need some spiritual encouragement?

Tune into the first of many True Hope Tuesdays with Pastor David.

Together, we will provide positive encouragement and spiritual support as you are navigating these stormy seas that the tyrants have stirred up!

Whether you are dealing with

... loss of job

... broken relationships

... religious persecution

... crisis of faith

... health concerns

We are here to support you!

We will interact with you in the live chat to offer prayer and emotional support.

Join us every Tuesday, 6:00 pm Pacific on Pastor David's YouTube Channel:

True Hope with Pastor David

~Peggy

Peggy Hall

The Healthy American

205 Ave. Del Mar #681

San Clemente, CA 92674