This is a reminder that we have our monthly, Healthy American webinar tomorrow, May 25th, at 4:00PM Pacific/7:00PM Eastern, exclusively for our paid subscribers — and this webinar features a guest speaker whose insights you won't want to miss!

Amandha Vollmer, is a renowned health expert and best-selling author with an impressive breadth of knowledge on natural healing and holistic wellness practices. With over 20 years of experience in the field, Amandha is a sought-after speaker and educator who has inspired countless individuals to take control of their health and live vibrant, thriving lives.

This webinar will be both enlightening and inspiring as Amandha also has knowledge to share about the truth of this world, politics, law, philosophy, corrected history, and more. She has been a voice of sound logic during the plandemic, calling out the hogwash on day one, and she has suffered backlash and consequences for standing up for the truth. She is one of the members of the esteemed Team No-Virus, exposing the fraud of virology and the lies of the germ theory.

So, this is a unique opportunity to gain deeper understanding, ask your burning questions, and connect with a community dedicated to learning and growth.

Questions? Email: support@thehealthyamerican.org

Amandha’s websites:

yumnaturals.store

yummy.doctor

dmso.store

healingwithdmso.com

www.patreon.com/yumnaturals