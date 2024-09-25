I hear from so many people in the medical profession who feel like they’ve become human pin cushions, forced to accept numerous vaccinations. While many were able to dodge the COVID bullet with my assistance, they’re now looking for help to opt-out of the flu shot as well.

The exemption process is simple and straightforward, although not necessarily easy. Many of you may be working for criminals who don’t care about the law or maybe HR is just ignorant of the law. Whatever the case, I’m here to share how to invoke your rights and also highlight some pitfalls to avoid.

Even if you don’t plan to get the shot, it’s important to be aware of various questions and statements they might ask you to agree with.

I consider myself lucky that my previous two jobs decided not to invite me back after 2020; instead, I've spent the last four years—heading into year five—dedicated to educating others about their rights. My husband and I have become quite the duo when it comes to helping people navigate religious exemptions and secure the reasonable accommodations that the law mandates.

Disclaimer: Just to clear the air—we’re not medical doctors and don’t provide medical exemptions. And no, we don’t sell exemptions either, despite any misconceptions floating around. We're simply advocates for your rights, here to encourage and coach you through these often stressful processes.

On the Healthy American website, you’ll find resources about religious exemptions and how I can assist you one-on-one, whether it’s for your employer, a college, nursing school, or immigration purposes. It’s crucial not to fall into the traps they set. We’ve had clients from various companies, including Google, Facebook, and even AstraZeneca, seeking our help to maintain their bodily autonomy and avoid becoming human pin cushions — and they were able to keep their jobs without receiving the jab!

It’s essential to know that you don’t need to belong to any specific religion to request an exemption; it can be based on your own sincerely held beliefs, which may stem from your ethics or morals. We’ve even assisted atheists in obtaining exemptions. If you’re a person of faith, this can be a great opportunity to share that with your employer; I’ve seen people invite HR managers to Bible studies or even their baptisms.

Declining the flu shot should be as simple as saying, “I decline,” and asking where to sign. After all, they hired you as an employee, trusting you to be honest. So, why wouldn’t they trust your objection to becoming a human pin cushion?

One of my clients was told to sign a statement acknowledging a series of “facts” purportedly from the CDC, which is quite curious. They’re asked to agree that influenza is a “serious disease” and that it results in thousands of deaths and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations annually. It’s baffling that they demand this acknowledgment as a prerequisite for an exemption.

The form continues to suggest that even mild or nonexistent symptoms can pose serious risks to others, implying that you could be a “silent assassin.” It’s as if you’re responsible for everyone’s health in the workplace. This is a huge burden to carry.

The requirements become increasingly absurd, including needing to wear a mask continuously during flu season unless actively eating or drinking—because we know that germs only attack when you're standing.

The form also states that individuals infected with influenza can shed the virus for 24 hours before showing symptoms. Are you supposed to check that box and agree? So what do you do??

Here’s my suggestion: if you encounter a form that states, “I acknowledge that I am aware of the following facts,” scratch it out and write, “I acknowledge that I am aware of the following statements made by the CDC.” This subtle shift allows you to check the boxes without agreeing to the statements.

Watch my video for my take on all the pitfalls to avoid and the absurdity of some of these questions from employers: