Here’s the punchline: Just another patsy getting pinned for a crime he didn’t commit.

After all, if you can’t blame someone other than the government, then the whole ruse falls apart!

Yes friends, looks like we’ve got another fake, phony suspect on our hands.

This time it’s the person who we’re told is responsible for starting the Palisades fire.

This fellow, carrying the name Jonathan Rinderknecht, we’re told is a 29-year old Uber driver who “had a fascination with fire.”

Well, that right there makes him guilty, wouldn’t ya say?!

This one man, we are told, basically started a fire with a cigarette lighter even days earlier and it just happened to continue to “burn underground” and then one week later erupted into what you see here:

Which resulted in this:

Over an area this large:

Of course, let’s overlook the fact that:

- Newscum previously cut the state fire department budget by $100 million

- There was “no water” in the fire hydrants

- Very few fire fighters on scene

- LA Mayor Karen Bass conveniently was “out of town”

- LA Fire Chief prioritized DEI over emergency preparedness

- Dozens of fire trucks sat unused in a parking lot

- Cars appeared decimated while plastic trash cans, toys and hoses unmelted

- Fireproof bricks “caught on fire” and “burned” while trees and shrubbery were untouched…

Lots of trees still standing:

Well, looky-here, what luck! Tom Hanks mansion untouched:

Here’s the Story the DOJ is trying to get away with:

You know, as if one person could wreak that kind of havoc by just starting a fire.

Don’t you know? These days fireproof bricks are highly flammable!

Cars are melted glasses melted, but trash cans when they’re plastic are completely untouched!

Just like Lahaina, blue structures and sometimes green, also seemed untouched.

Guess we should all build our houses out of blue plastic next time to make sure they’re fireproof!

Now you wouldn’t think that these fires would be started intentionally would you… In order to clear the way for the 2028 LA Olympics? (notice the Masonic/demonic “A” — is it dripping blood?):

Or maybe to force people rebuild according to United Nations approved green resilient and sustainable building?

Guess Newscum didn’t want to use the phrase I coined: “BURN BACK BETTER”:

DOJ Report Does Not Make Much Sense:

Here’s a portion taken from the criminal complaint to charge Jonny. I’ve added my comments in bold and brackets.

We are told that they arrested the suspect “9 months” after the fire.

On the evening of December 31, 2024, Rinderknecht was working as an Uber driver. Two passengers that he drove on separate trips between 10:15 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. that night later told law enforcement they remembered that Rinderknecht appeared agitated and angry. [What are their names? Where do the live? When did he pick them up? Where did he drop them off? How do we know the witnesses are credible? What does “agitated and angry” have to do with anything? How did the DOJ find out about these passengers? Did they come forward or did the DOJ contact them? How? When? Why did it take so long?] After dropping off a passenger in Pacific Palisades, Rinderknecht – who once lived in that neighborhood – drove towards Skull Rock Trailhead, parked his car, attempted to contact a former friend, and walked up the trail. He then used his iPhone to take videos at a nearby hilltop area and listened to a rap song – to which he had listened repeatedly in previous days – whose music video included things being lit on fire. [Where did Rinderknecht live? When? What records substantiate that? Who is the former friend? So now listening to a rap song is incriminating evidence??] At 12:12 a.m. on January 1, 2025, environmental sensing platforms indicated the Lachman Fire had begun. During the next five minutes, Rinderknecht called 911 several times, but didn’t get through because his iPhone was out of cellphone range. When he finally connected with 911, he was at the bottom of the hiking trail and reported the fire. By that point, a nearby resident already had reported the fire to authorities. [Notice the time, matches up with “33” — obvious Masonic clue. What is the name of the resident who “reported the fire?”] Rinderknecht then fled in his car, passing fire engines driving in the opposite direction. He then turned around and followed the fire engines to the scene, driving at a high rate of speed. Rinderknecht walked up the same trail from earlier that night to watch the fire and the firefighters. At approximately 1:02 a.m., he used his iPhone to take more videos of the scene. [Note the time: matches up with “3”. Since when it is illegal to watch a fire?]

There are so many more holes in the story. You can read the DOJ news release here, but there is not much verifiable, credible information presented.

Couple Whose House Didn’t Burn Push Climate Change, “Green, Sustainable” Agenda:

Take a look at this couple here:

I saw this interview several months ago, and I wondered why they were getting s much airtime.

Just so happens that this man is an architect [Ooo! Another Masonic connection, as architects figure widely into these psy-ops. Remember, the “G” in the Masonic symbol stands for their belief in the “Grand Architect of the Universe”)

Anyhoo, he designed their house which amazingly was untouched by the arson’s touch!

And… just so happens that this woman is a pediatrician from the evil Kaiser Permanente hospital in Los Angeles, and she was pushing the Covid shots for toddlers!

She’s been pushing these shots for a long time:

Maher also is a part of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which promotes poison kills shots for newborns, toddlers and children of all ages. See more here:

Nothing to see here folks!

Of course all this devastation is pinned on this handy suspect, an Uber driver of course! Let’s see if it matches up against the checklist I gave you the other day about “How to Spot a Psy-Op.”

Well hardly any photos of this guy… and what’s with the hand?! And of course no social media footprint.

Of course there’s nothing about this fellow at all other than his odd name.

Who knows if it’s even a person — could just an AI image.

Brings to mind back in the day of the San Juan Capistrano fire, when another 29-year old suspect (!) was arrested. Ooh — being 29 is dangerous these days! He also had different names:

Sergio Parracastellon (yeah, right) and he goes by Sergio Parra.

Just like Jonathan Rinderknecht goes by Jon Rinder.

Here’s yet another strange one:

Of course Forrest… Fire! Makes perfect sense.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, they need better script writes because it’s the same old hogwash recycled.

Trying to make the population feel better so they have a fall guy to pin the devastation on.

Well I for one ain’t falling for it… And I have a feeling it’s the same for you.

