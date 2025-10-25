This is a Part 2 to follow up on my substack article here about lawmakers calling for statues and mandatory roads named after Charlie Kirk.
Turns out Florida is leading the way, with two quickly-created monuments installed, one at a church and another a a university.
Click to watch my video below for the latest details:
Ave Maria University in South Florida has this statue made of clay of Jesus Christ (?) and Charlie Kirk(?) in a strange embrace.
Why does Christ’s hand have a slit through the back? Is that supposed to be were he was shielding the fake bullet from hitting Charlie, the “man of steel”? (See my video and substack here, “Charlie’s Magic Bullet” for more.)
I wonder if Charlie will reappear like Jesus , maybe he’s the anti Christ
Have you seen Reinette Senum’s discussion with Dr Lee Merritt about the incredible number of irregularities surrounding the “murder of Charlie Kirk” and how NONE of what occurred afterward followed normal operating procedure vis a vie a murder scene, the ride on Air Force 2, no funeral, the over produced preplanned venue, the “forgiveness scene” with his “tearless wife” and so on and so forth and many other highly questionable occurrences? Dr Merritt, who spent decades hanging with the military at the highest levels, says it smells more like a “witness protection disappearance” than an assassination or murder..