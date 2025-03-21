In my video above, I highlighted Florida’s new weather modification bill that’s moving forward—along with some eye-opening photos I snapped yesterday of South Florida’s skies. I also wanted to talk about the next-level gaslighting coming from mainstream media, in this case, USA Today.

According to them:

"A Florida Senate bill proposes a hotline for reporting chemtrails, a conspiracy theory about government-controlled weather modification. A related bill seeks to ban fluoride in public water systems, echoing concerns about health risks despite scientific consensus on its benefits..."

Translation: "Shhh, trust us. The government would never tinker with the weather!"

They go on to say:

"Floridians worried about chemtrails may be reassured to hear a Florida senator is working on legislation to address it… A bill that relates to a decades-old conspiracy theory that the government is spreading chemicals in the air—in some cases to control people's minds—is making its way through committees."

I don’t know about you, but when mainstream outlets insist something is a "conspiracy theory," my first instinct is to pay even closer attention.

This is from the Florida Senate as of March 19, 2025 and this bill has now passed on to the rules committee:

This is a step in the right direction; however, like Tennessee and other states, our skies are actually under the authority of the federal government—the FAA. I've discussed in the past who you can contact at the state level as well.

What i'm concerned about is what USA Today and other mainstream media outlets are saying. USAToday states that these lines "are contrails formed when the hot air from the exhaust from planes mixes with the cooler temperature and low pressure environment."

Oh, you mean like this?

Florida skies in Palm Beach County / Photos taken by me 03/20/25

Are these the new flight patterns in Palm Beach, Florida? Are these little white trails from planes that just happen to be going in very strange patterns? You think the planes are flying like this?

These are literal waves—waves like in an ocean. This is a new one for me! Have you ever seen waves like that? This is so strange.

Stranger still, in Palm Beach County, there was an alert from the weather service saying that Palm Beach County has a red flag warning yesterday for wildfire concern as Palm Beach County drought deepens.

So USAToday is telling us that these are from airplanes because that's exactly how airplanes fly—they go in these little curvy routes, and they're only emitting exhaust for a short duration because it stops and starts, stops and starts!

But yesterday, the skies were clear. No “contrails,” no funky patterns. Same weather conditions. So, tell me, USA Today—did all the planes just take the day off?

I am encouraged to know that there are legislative actions being taken. I want everybody to look up my friend Reinette Senum's Substack. She's doing a lot; it's called Save Our Skies. She's taking a slightly different approach, and she is speaking to people who are bringing interesting theories, concepts, or hypotheses to the table. So, the word is getting out.

When I’m out in public, I like to casually drop comments like:

"Wow, X marks the spot!"

"Gosh, have you ever seen clouds like that? I don't remember clouds like that when I was a kid."

I don’t go full conspiracy theorist—I just plant the seed.

And when someone parrots, “Oh, that’s just from planes,” I follow up with:

🤔 “Huh, then why weren’t they there yesterday?”

🤔 “Interesting. So, do planes only fly on certain days?”

If you want to start the conversation, I’ve got a whole playlist of videos with talking points. Keep asking questions, friends.

