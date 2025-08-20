Well, here we go again… another lawsuit filed against the CDC. At first glance, some may think, “Peggy, this is fantastic news!” After all, Stand for Health Freedom, along with Doctors Paul Thomas and Kenneth Stoller, are suing the CDC for failing to study the cumulative effects of its 72+ dose vaccine schedule on children.

And yes, many well-meaning people are applauding this. But let me explain why this lawsuit is not a victory—it’s actually the wrong approach entirely.

Why This Lawsuit Misses the Mark

This lawsuit demands more testing—which means more experiments on infants, more shots into more babies, and more profits funneled directly into Big Pharma’s pockets. Instead of challenging the CDC to take harmful products off the market, it strengthens their position by insisting they conduct even more studies.

That is completely backward. The lawsuit we need is one demanding the immediate removal of these unsafe products—not more studies that only legitimize them further.

What the Complaint Says

Thomas, Stoller, and Stand for Health Freedom filed their case in federal court, naming CDC head Susan Monarez. Their complaint argues that the CDC has never studied the combined risks of the 72+ dose schedule, only short-term effects of individual shots.

America administers more vaccines than any nation in the world, yet we produce some of the sickest children in the developed world.

And yet, rather than demanding accountability and removal of these products, this lawsuit begs the CDC to do more of the very same studies they’ve been avoiding for decades. Studies that, even if conducted, would never be trustworthy.

This lawsuit concedes the false premise that these products belong on the market in the first place.

And let me get this straight: they want this corrupt agency—accused of corruption—to investigate itself? The lawsuit claims the CDC is guilty of failing to test the cumulative effects of its vaccine schedule… and the “remedy” the plaintiffs are asking for is… for the CDC to conduct those very studies.

That means the same agency accused of negligence, corruption, and conflicts of interest would now be put in charge of “fixing” the problem by investigating itself.

So, if the court orders the CDC to do this testing, these studies would be designed by the CDC? Funded by the tax-payers Big pharma CDC? Peer reviewed by whom? Published where?

And this demand will take years while more children are harmed in the meantime.

Oh, and if they prove it safe then they can be category A and mandatory!!

Swing and a miss.

Friends, I’ve been warning about this for years. I don’t care if a vaccine promised to keep me alive to 110 and grant me superpowers—it would never justify coercion, deception, or the violation of our God-given rights.

The fight and the focus needs to be on always fighting for our freedom. Our freedom to worship and honor our Creator, our freedom to speak and live according to our conscience, including the right of no consent.

How does this lawsuit restore freedom?

Rule of Law NOT Rule of Science

Here’s the deeper issue I have with this misguided approach.

If your goal is defending liberty and freedom, then working within the framework of scientism is doomed from the start.

Our legal system was never founded on “science.” The foundation of law rests on morality, justice, and freedom—principles that flow from God, not men in white coats. Science is never settled, and if rights depend on shifting studies, then they are never secure.

Studies can be manipulated and so-called experts contradict each other and are often sell outs for money or authority. Scientism dehumanizes and reduces people to data not souls with inherent dignity. That’s why they will sacrifice freedom “for the greater good” of public health.

The Constitution itself protects our God-given rights, with the freedom of religion as the most fundamental of all.

Too many lawsuits today are consumed with arguments about data, studies, and testing. Meanwhile, the real battle—the war on religious freedom and personal liberty—is being neglected.

The focus should not be on whether the CDC failed to study “XYZ” within the context of the corrupt law they are trying to hold them accountable to. The focus should be on repealing those corrupt, unconstitutional laws and restoring the rule of law.

We have states openly banning religious exemptions. The ACIP has made clear they want exemptions gone altogether. We have leaders in control who openly are in favor of vaccine mandates (*cough* Bob *cough*).

What’s the endgame? Suppose the CDC responds by trimming the schedule from “72+” doses to 65. Does that mean another lawsuit demanding the cumulative effects of those 65 be studied? More reports, more studies, more charades?

How does that restore freedom?

This type of lawsuit only benefits three groups:

Big Pharma – More testing = more money The government agencies – HHS, NIH, and CDC continue to receive billions in taxpayer funding to “study” vaccines. The organizations and lawyers filing these suits – who receive donations from good-hearted people who think they’re fighting for freedom.

Meanwhile, innocent children are left paying the price.

Why do these lawsuits keep going down the wrong road? In my view, it’s either ignorance or complicity. Many of these players have been influenced by Bob, Del Bigtree, Steve Kirsch and others who keep banging the drum for “vaccine safety.”

You cannot test poison into safety.

More testing only justifies more shots, more uptake, and more government overreach.

And let’s not forget—Bob himself has praised Operation Warp Speed, supports vaccine development, and has invested hundreds of millions into new vaccine technologies like nasal sprays and patches and the universal all-in-one vaccine!

The Lawsuit We Actually Need

Until I see a lawsuit that plainly states:

These products are harmful.

They must be recalled immediately.

A moratorium must be put in place to stop further harm—

I won’t applaud.

Anything less is just another charade—one that enriches the very institutions responsible for this crisis while misleading the public into believing progress is being made.

