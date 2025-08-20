The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Marago
20h

Once upon a time in a land not far away, a bed was made with slippery sheets. The bottom sheet was the CDC and the top sheet, the FDA; the pillows each, Big Pharma. And the coverlet, a Big Beautiful OWS a/k/a Operation Warp Speed.

Dorothy Sheldon
20h

I totally agree with you about those terrible vaccines that are giving our small, developing children leukemia, autism and all other diseases by sending neurotoxins into their developing brains. In the late 1950's and early 1960's, my children had no shots but had measles, mumps and chicken pox. Since then, they've had a lifetime of natural immunity. Let's go back to the vaccine schedules of early 1960, very minimal shots!

