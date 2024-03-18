Two weeks ago, I published my video and research about the U.S. National Parks Service refusing to accept cash for entry. (linked below)

Now comes a story of a lawsuit being filed against the National Parks Service (NPS) by three individuals who claim they were denied entry because they were not allowed to pay in cash.

I’m all in favor of bringing these public serpents to justice. What is interesting is that this particular lawsuit seems to be somewhat of a sting operation.

Here’s what I mean.

Back in November 2023, Children’s Health Defense advertised for people who wanted to visit a national park in New Jersey, New York or Georgia and who were willing to try to pay cash. This was a set-up so these individuals would then be refused entry, and thus have standing in order to bring a lawsuit against the federal government.

And sure enough, here we are just about three months later, with an active lawsuit funded by the Children’s Health Defense with three plaintiffs: Esther Van Der Werf from Ojai, CA, Toby Stover from High Falls, NY and Elisabeth Dasburg from Darien, GA.

Wait a minute there: a plaintiff from Ojai, CA? You mean, just a hop, skip and a jump from Santa Barbara, where Bobby Kennedy lives? That Ojai?

And how weird that this woman, Esther Van Der Werf, didn’t even show up at any of the National Parks. Instead, she sent an email of her intent to attend, and received an email back stating that only cards were being accepted, and that she could purchase a “cash card” at a nearby location.

Gee whiz, this reminds me of those billboards for the slip-and-fall lawyers or ambulance chasers as they are derisively called.

The mission of the NPS is to “preserve unimpaired the natural and cultural resources and values of the National Park System for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations.” The lawsuit states that refusal to accept U.S. currency not only violates the law but also NPS’s mission.

Yes, I agree that it is discriminatory not accept cash.

I agree that the National Parks (and all government agencies and departments) shoudl accept cash.

And I agree that this is a test case of the federal government to incrementally roll out more and more cashless locations.

But I don’t agree with the way this lawsuit came about.

Based on the facts and the evidence, this lawsuit against the National Parks is not authentic, it is contrived.

Here’s why:

Plaintiffs were specifically sought out by the Children’s Health Defense — PRIOR to going to a National Park. Now, if there were people who actually lost time, money, effort and energy and were harmed by being denied entry into a National Park, and then they took it upon themselves to find an attorney to represent them, that’s one thing.

But it’s entirely another thing to be fished and advertised for, and then told what to do by the attorneys.

These three individuals were told exactly which parks to go to.

In fact, two out of the three plaintiffs NEVER EVEN WENT TO A NATIONAL PARK.

Instead, two of the plaintiffs, Esther Van Der Werf and Elizabeth Dasburg, simply emailed the park and asked if cash was accepted. They were emailed back a response basically stating that no cash entry was possible.

Think about it: these plaintiffs took a few minutes at most to email the national park. Neither one got on a plane, took time off work, drove to the park in question, incurred loss in terms of money and time spent.

(Read the details in the lawsuit here and watch my video here where I cover it in more detail.)

Did you catch that?

These plaintiffs" were specifically requested to pose as park visitors. They were told exactly which parks to contact.

This is not an authentic situation. This really rubs me the wrong way. It is deceitful and underhanded and lacking in honesty, transparency and integrity.

Now, maybe this is how attorneys operate. If so, I’m extra glad I’m not one. Shame on the CHD and Ray Flores for going about it this way. Why not advertise for someone who genuinely was turned away from the park? Or, why not in the press releases about this lawsuit, make it clear that it was a sting operation? Why engage in deception?

Now, don’t miss the bigger picture here. Some will be so swayed by their fear and emotion that they will say, “It’s worth it! It doesn’t matter how this happened! We have to stop the government from taking away our cash!”

Oh, really? And going about it in an underhanded deceitful way is okay? So the ends justify the means? Not in my book.

My questions:

How much money is the attorney, Ray L Flores II, getting paid to wage this lawsuit? Is it pro bono? Children’s Health Defense states that it is financially supporting this lawsuit. How many motions, hearings, demurrers, conference calls, depositions, etc will be incurred?

How much money do the plaintiffs stand to receive? Remember, two of the three did not even leave their home. They emailed the park. The other one, Toby Stover, lives in New York State about 23 miles from the national park monument, so I suppose she deserves some gas money and the time she was out driving back and forth. (Remember, Toby was recruited to play the part of a potential park visitor.)

Why did CHD fish for plaintiffs to pose as park visitors?

Why didn’t CHD or Ray Flores seek out those who were truly harmed by being refused entry at a national park?

As much as I want to see the federal government be held accountable for accepting cash, something about this lawsuit does not sit well with me.

It reminds me of the early days of the hogwash, back in 2020 when I was contacted by an attorney in LA who wanted me to apply for a permit to put on a protest march in the City of Los Angeles. He wanted me to be turned down by the city so then he could sue the city for not issuing a permit for the protest.

Wait a minute here… I’m not a person who “puts on protest marches” — and I was certainly not going to pretend to put on a protest in order to apply for a permit with the city. That would be DECEPTIVE. My entire movement here at The Healthy American is about standing in TRUTH, integrity and dignity — not deception!

Of course, I rejected the offer. I don’t even know if money was involved, but I not interested. At all.

It also reminds me of when people ask me, “Peggy how could they all be in on it?” when I expose the orchestrated weather events, manipulated mass bang-bang events and other underhanded dealings and actions that the evil-dewers inflict. People will deceive, pose, act and promote certain narratives because they believe the ends justify the means. They can justify away their choices, actions and behavior because it’s for “the greater good.”

Yes, we want to put a stop to a cashless society. Yes, we want to hold the government accountable for following the law. Yes, we want to stand up for our rights and for freedom.

But at the price of squelching truth?

Call me old-fashioned, but I will not compromise.

There is no freedom without truth.

Can I get an Amen? 😇🙏

