Did you ever get fluoride treatments from the dentist?

Apparently fluoride treatments are still a thing, as I found out when I had my first dentist appointment during my time here in Florida.

I thought most people — including dentists — had learned that fluoride is harmful (or at least were questioning its use).

Apparently not.

I was asked whether or not I wanted to have fluoride painted on my teeth to help “prevent cavities.”

Uh… that would be a big N.O.

Luckily I found a holistic dentist who actually educates patients on avoiding fluoride and fluoride-based toothpastes.

Concerns Over Fluoride

While my video above focused on the good news about states banning fluoride, let’s take a (very) brief overview as to why people have been concerned about fluoride being added to municipal water systems, and also being present in toothpaste and being recommended by dentists as a “treatment.”

The following information comes from The Truth About Fluoride:

(1) Dental Fluorosis

Dental fluorosis is a common defect of tooth enamel caused by ingestion of too much fluoride during the first 8 years of life when enamel is formed.1

Characterized by hypomineralization, the lack of calcium in teeth leads to visual changes in enamel, causing varying levels of discoloration and in some cases, damage to teeth.

Even though dental fluorosis can be cosmetically treated, enamel damage is permanent.

(2) Skeletal Fluorosis

Skeletal Fluorosis is a chronic bone and joint disease caused by long term consumption of fluoride.

As fluoride accumulates in the bones it begins to negatively alter processes of bone formation and resorption- affecting the entire skeleton.1

Gradually bones become weaker and more brittle, while joints increase in pain and stiffness due to skeletal changes.

On-going fluoride exposure can lead to “crippling skeletal fluorosis” the most severe case of the disease. A result of calcification of ligaments, immobility, muscle wasting, and neurological problems related to spinal cord compression.

(3) Neurotoxicity

Brain damage caused by fluoride is supported by lots of infant, children and animal research.

These studies have consistently shown fluoride, at widely different levels, is toxic to the brain.

With 3 main effects being observed:

Reduced intelligence (lowered IQ) Neurobehavioral defects (ADHD) Impaired capacity to learn & remember

With these kinds of characteristics, fluoride earned a place in the prestigious medical journal (The Lancet) as one of only 11 chemicals that are known to damage the developing brain.

(4) Fluoride Impairs Pineal Gland Function

(5) Fluoride Doubles the Risk of Hypothyroidism

Fluoride has been prescribed as a drug to reduce the activity of the thyroid gland. Until the 1950’s doctors across Europe and South America used fluoride to help patients with HYPERthyroidism (OVER-active thyroids).

As fluoride binds with iodine receptors in the thyroid, displacing iodine. Which is essential in making the thyroid hormone.

Interesting that the second-most prescribed drug in the US is Synthroid, to treat an underactive thyroid gland. Hmmm…

But Fluoride is Still Recommended!

On the flip side, the CDC and American Dental Association (ADA) are continuing to push fluoride as a "safe and effective" preventative treatment. Gee, where have we heard that before?

But there is good news: Some states are moving forward toward removing fluoride from municipal water systems.

(Will they really? How will we know? Will the water be tested?)

Fluoride gets BANNED in FL and UT

In March, Utah became the first state to enact a statewide ban on fluoride in public drinking water. Governor Spencer Cox signed legislation that prohibits cities and communities from adding fluoride to their water systems. Proponents of the ban argue that it addresses concerns about government-mandated medication and the safety of fluoride additives.

On May 15th, Florida became the second U.S. state to prohibit the addition of fluoride to its public water systems, following Utah's lead. Governor Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law, emphasizing the protection of individual choice and labeling water fluoridation as "forced medication." The law, effective July 1, 2025, has drawn criticism from public health experts and organizations like the American Dental Association (ADA), which argue that fluoridation is a proven method to prevent tooth decay and improve dental health, particularly among children and low-income communities.

CLIP: DeSantis on Banning Fluoride

A couple of months ago, I hosted Justin Robert — one of the most vocal advocates for ending water fluoridation in Florida — on my monthly private webinars for my financial supporters (these are once a month and it’s my way of thanking you for your support.)

His organization, We Are Change Orlando, along with Stand for Health Freedom, played a pivotal role in pushing for this policy shift. Their grassroots efforts gained a ton of momentum and were a big reason for this win. Take a look at Justin’s Instagram page here.

The American Dental Association (ADA) continues to endorse water fluoridation as a crucial tool in preventing tooth decay. Yet this is the same organization that still supports the use of amalgam fillings with mercury.

Despite all the endorsements of fluoride from the CDC and ADA, last year, a federal district court criticized the EPA for what it described as pseudoscience and covertly medicating the public. The court found that, even within the limits set by federal guidelines, fluoridated water poses a permanent risk to children’s brain development.

“Today’s ruling represents an important acknowledgement of a large and growing body of science indicating serious human health risks associated with fluoridated drinking water. This court looked at the science and acted accordingly. Now the EPA must respond by implementing new regulations that adequately protect all Americans – especially our most vulnerable infants and children – from this known health threat.”

Is Fluoride a Nutrient — or a Drug?

Supporters of fluoridation often compare it to fortifying foods with nutrients — like adding iodine to salt or vitamin D to milk.

I’ve heard the arguments before about how our soil isn’t as mineral-rich as it used to be. Some evidence even suggests modern agriculture has stripped the majority of our produce of certain nutrients.

But here’s the difference: iodine and vitamin D are essential nutrients. Our bodies need them to function properly. Fluoride? Nope.

Fluoride is not an essential mineral. Unlike calcium, magnesium, or iron, there’s no biological requirement for fluoride in the human body. It's not a nutrient — it's a chemical. That puts it squarely in the category of a medication, not a food/water additive.

And since when did they brainwash the public into thinking that medicating entire populations through the water supply is okay?

Why Ingest It at All?

We are told by mainstream dentists that using fluoride is great for preventing cavities (who knows if this is true) — but if that is the case, then why not just promote toothpaste that contains fluoride? (As for me, I use only fluoride-free brands, and also make my own from a little baking soda and coconut oil.)

Fluoride toothpaste exists, it’s cheap, and it’s widely available. Why is ingestion necessary? Swallowing fluoride comes with risks, including dental fluorosis and potential long-term effects on bones, the thyroid, and even neurological development in children.

So why the insistence on putting it in drinking water?

Some public health officials argue that low-income communities suffer the most from poor dental health — and that fluoridated water helps bridge that gap. But let’s think this through: cavities aren't contagious. They’re not an infectious disease spreading from person to person. There’s no "public health emergency" that justifies mass medication.

Let’s not pretend this is only about health. Think about the way Big Pharma works — how it creates lifelong customers, not cures. You don’t think the American Dental Association (ADA) benefits from a steady stream of dental issues?

The government should prioritize empowering people to care for themselves through education (and access to toothpaste) as needed.

I did a quick “giggle” search for countries with the best dental health and it came back with Denmark, Sweden, & Japan. You can scroll through dozens of articles, but those three countries were among the top 5 consistently.

And would you look at that:

Why Many are Celebrating the Removal of Fluoride

Choosing to ingest fluoride should be a personal choice, not a government-imposed action.

Adding fluoride to public drinking water could be creating a risk for entire populations to experience neurodevelopmental issues, skeletal fluorosis, thyroid dysfunction, high blood pressure, seizures, and other serious health risks — just to potentially prevent some cavities (if that claim is even true.) That tradeoff doesn’t sound like public health.

We should be asking: why are we willing to gamble with the long-term health of millions of people — especially children — when safer, simpler, and more targeted solutions already exist?

Educate people. Give them access to dental care and fluoride toothpaste if they want it. But don’t force-medicate through the water supply under the guise of protection.

Utah & Florida took a brave (and necessary) step, and it’s time more states did the same.

If you’d like to learn the truth about fluoride, I recommend checking out this website:

