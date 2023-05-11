Friends,

Are you sick and tired of government oppression?

Are you fed up with the abuse of power, corruption, and collusion?

Are you outraged by the way these public serpents are treating you?

Yes, you read that correctly: serpents are those who serve evil, and I am suing the Orange County Board of Supervisors for flagrantly violating the law.

But I can't do it alone. I need your continued help.

Let me ask you this:

Do you want to live in a country where:

... One person -- the governor or health officer -- gets to call the shots?

... Our legislative branch blatantly breaks the law and then turns the tables and calls you the criminal?

... Our Constitutional Republic is hijacked, chopped up and pulverized so that our God-given rights are no longer protected under the rule of law?

If you are as fed-up as I am with this unrelenting hogwash, and you do NOT want a repeat of what was inflicted upon us for the past three years, you can help me make a real difference.

Our Constitutional Republic is hanging in the balance and this error of law cannot stand. If the Judge says that the County can just do what the Governor tells them then WHY do we even have a Board of Supervisors? Why do we even need a legislative body? One man rule cannot exist in our country.

God is on my side, the law is on my side, the facts are on my side, the truth is on my side, and I'm so glad that you, my Healthy American community, are too.

My legal team and I are moving forward with an appeal and if it weren't for your prayers and financial support, I could NOT continue to fight in this lawsuit!

That is why I am asking for your personal support now. If you're able to donate $20, $50, or even $100 to support my legal battle it will make a difference.

Let's put an end to this tyranny once and for all.

Click HERE to watch my latest detailed legal update. This video (watch on 2x speed to get through it faster) contains THE MOST IMPORTANT INFORMATION I have ever shared about your rights and how I am fighting for them.

Did you know? Orange County, CA is STILL in a "Covid Emergency."

Yep, you read that right!

That's because the Orange County Board of Supervisors has refused to hold a public meeting -- as required by law -- to review the emergency conditions and then to terminate the emergency at the earliest possible date.

Not when the money runs out...

Not after they are re-elected to office...

and CERTAINLY NOT after the governor tells them to!

That is the crux of the MOST IMPORTANT LEGAL ACTION FACING OUR COUNTRY.

I can claim that with confidence because at the root of our lawsuit is this:

No governor make a law.

No one person has the authority to rule over a legislative body.

The law still stands and must be obeyed -- even in an "emergency."

Instead, the Board of Supervisors is trying to institute a one-man rule, whereby the governor calls all the shots.

I've been fighting this since DAY ONE, and because all of the testimony of "we the People" has fallen on deaf ears at the county, I personally filed a legal action called a "writ of Mandate" against the County in September of 2021.

That's right -- my legal action started nearly two years ago.

The petition is simply to get a court to order the county to follow the law and hold public meetings -- as required by law -- about the emergency.

What should have been an open-and-shut case has instead turned into a three-ring circus with a cast of revolving judges who are either retiring, newly appointed to the civil bench or are simply unqualified to understand this simple law and order the county to follow it.

It's quite exasperating, to say the least. It's also quite obvious that the county is attempting to wear me down psychologically and financially, by constantly scheduling and cancelling hearings, introducing irrelevant "evidence", blatantly lying before the court, and basically dragging out this legal battle until I give in or give up.

Friends, you know I am marching this all the way to heaven.

Thank you again for your support, and please click the link below to support this ground-breaking case as we stand together in victory!

