Friends, I urge you to watch my important message from yesterday in light of today's elections. In recent years, the culture of death has become increasingly overt. Deception, confusion, distractions, and staged occurrences are just a few of the ways that evil is hitting us from all angles in an effort to wear us down and expedite our demise. So fighting this culture of death takes FAITH.

For those of you that can support me in my fight against the culture of death, please consider making a one-time or monthly donation » here. «

It is because of your support and partnership that I am able to do this.

As evil closes in, time is running out, so I need your help as we march for truth all the way to Heaven!

with deep appreciation,

~ Peggy

