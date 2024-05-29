Friends, there are some losses that feel absolutely unbearable.

Where the pain of loss is excruciating…

and the devastation leaves you with indescribable agony.

I know that’s like, and I’m experiencing that right now.

So many of you have told me of your own losses, pain, sorrows and tragedies.

And my heart and prayers go out to you in these dark and difficult times.

I’m grateful for your caring words and prayers as my husband and I mourn the passing of our 19-year old kitty-cat Elsie (L.C.) two weeks ago, and then one week later, the passing of our one-and-only Teddy Bear. 💔😭 We are deeply grieving and distraught over the loss of these precious family members.

Those who have known the love and loss of an animal know exactly what we’re going through… and we thank you for your caring and support.

It’s so painful to write about, so I’ll just close with these two videos: Feeling Like and Empty Shell and Help for the Hurting.

~ with deep appreciation for your caring, kindness and prayers 🙏🙏

Peggy & Pastor David