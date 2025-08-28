Thank you for being a reader of my substack. All posts are free to all readers upon publication. Paid subscribers are invited to comment on every post, have access to the archives and can attend our live, private monthly Q&A webinars for donors, often with expert guests such as Dr. Sam Bailey, Christine Massey, Dr. Amandha Vollmer and others. If you benefit from my research, videos and insights, please consider supporting my work. Go here to make a one-time donation or click the button below to subscribe through Substack. Checks can be sent to: Peggy Hall, 205 Avenida del Mar, #681, San Clemente, CA 92674. With gratitude for partnering with me to defend truth and freedom. 🙏

So let me see if I've got this straight… There are five states that do not recognize religious objections/exemptions to vaccines.

Of course, this is totally unconstitutional, immoral, unethical and illegal.

But public serpents don’t care about the law.

Except for in West Virginia, apparently.

That’s because the new Republican Governor, Patrick Morrisey, seen below, recently issued an executive order to the state’s Health Departments to recognize religious exemptions to vaccines.

In response to this action, the Feds (through the Office of Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services) sent this letter to the West Virginia Health Departments to affirm that only states that recognize religious exemptions for vaccines will be eligible for the “Vaccines for Children” program that uses taxpayer dollars to pay for shots for those families who cannot afford them.

Below, a portion of the letter:

Vaccines for Children

Ugh… the name of this federal funding program has such a deadly ring to it, dontcha’ think?

Vaccines for Children is run by the CDC. You can read all about it here.

I guess the image below is supposed to be inclusive, but why are there no blonde-haired, blue-eyed kids? Is this who the CDC thinks needs government help to become little human pin-cushions? And where are the autistic, vaccine-harmed children in that photo? How come they aren’t represented? Inquiring minds want to know.

Established by Congress in 1994 , the VFC program provides free vaccines to children who might not otherwise be vaccinated because of inability to pay.

It’s administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with state and local health departments. Known as Section 1928 of the Social Security Act, the Vaccines for Children Program is an entitlement program (a right granted by law) for eligible children, ages 18 and younger.

Vaccines are purchased with federal funds at a discounted rate and distributed to enrolled providers (pediatricians, clinics, public health departments). The VFC program is essentially a federal bulk-purchasing and distribution system that ensures low-income and underinsured kids get vaccines for free.

The Secretary of HHS negotiates contracts with vaccine manufacturers to buy vaccines at a discounted rate.Can you see the problem here? Some well-intentioned people are applauding this move from the feds to pressure the states to allow for religious exemptions to vaccines.

On the surface, that all sounds well and good…

Until you dig deeper…

And then you realize, this maneuver by the Office of Human Rights will result in MORE JABS in MORE CHILDREN.

Is that what you really want?

I don’t.

I break it all down for you — with my trademark snark — in my recent video below:

Objections to Injections

On the one hand, this move by the Feds could be worthy of some polite applause — I mean who doesn’t want to ensure religious freedom is guaranteed in all 50 states, especially when it comes to objections to injections.

Think back over the last several years how many people were being discriminated against because of their religious beliefs.

I know about that personally as I’ve devoted my life since 2020 to helping people defy government tyranny and oppression encompassing everything from everything from illegally strong-arming businesses to close, to the forced suffocation devices, to vaccine requirements.

Thousands of people have kept their jobs without the jabs, thanks to the education and empowerment I provided through my free videos and private consultations.

I've spoken about this many many times before, that your religious belief encompasses your own ethical and moral beliefs as well as your own God-given conscience. The legal umbrella refers to these rights as your religious beliefs.

As a reminder, you don't need to attend any church, you don't need to have any pastor’s letter, you don't have to have any confirmation or affirmation or receipts that you have been baptized or are a member in good standing at church.

But when it comes to the government — in particular, government public schools — requiring that children become human pin cushions for the purpose of attending these public indoctrination centers (yep, that’s what I call ‘em) then I am 100% against any coercion that results in more children getting more jabs.

The Government Has No Business Dictating Your Medical Choices

I want to break down why vaccination as a requirement to attend public school is so ridiculous, ludicrous, outlandish and nonsensical. Did I cover all the bases?

Let's say you've got a class of 25 third graders in a California public school. Five of the children have a medical exemption and thus are unvaccinated. (Keep in mind, these medical exemptions are hard to come by and the doctors are also scrutinized for issuing them.)

So these five unvaccinated children are sitting among the rest of the students who are vaccinated for the diseases that the school thinks are so deadly that they need to be vaccinated against them.

(Is this a good time to remind everyone that viruses and contagion are just theories? Meaning they have never been proven? Reminds me of when doctors used to prescribe smoking as a healthy way to relax. 😂)

Anyway, government schools believe that vaccines provide protection against childhood “diseases” which is why they are required for children to be able to attend school.

So you've got these five unvaccinated children with medical exemptions sitting in class with the other 20 vaccinated students…

And somehow this does not pose a threat to the vaccinated children.

(Nor should it, because aren’t the other children VACCINATED and thus PROTECTED?? Based on what vaccine-believers believe, that is.)

Now consider there are five more children who have a religious objection to vaccines, but they are not allowed to attend school because somehow they present a threat and danger to the vaccinated students.

Apparently these diseases can distinguish between a medical exemption and a religious exemption and are only “contagious” when an unvaccinated student has a religious exemption. 🤣😂

Are you following me here?

Somehow an exemption based on a religious belief results in the unvaccinated children being more of a threat in a danger to the other children who are already vaccinated?

I think you can follow the faulty logic here:

👉 Children are required by public schools to become human pincushions so that they don't catch or spread a contagious disease.

👉 Certain states allow for medical exemptions to the jabs — but not religious exemptions.

👉 Somehow religious exemptions are a threat and danger to the VACCINATED.

👉 But aren’t the vaccinated children PROTECTED against disease?

👉 Do the vaccines “work” — or don’t they? (Remember, I don’t believe in contagious diseases, viruses or vaccines at all — this statement is based on what the schools believe)

👉 If vaccines “work” then the vaccinated are PROTECTED. And those who aren’t vaccinated are not a threat or danger to those who are vaccinated.

👉 And if the vaccines “don’t always work” — then why in the non-spinning world would a child have to be vaccinated with a product that doesn’t always work to protect other children that are vaccinated with a product that doesn’t always work?

This is why more and more families are choosing superior learning alternatives and educating their children at home, or in community learning groups. There are tons of free resources available about this with a quick internet search.

Just Another Distraction?

The way I see it, this focus on restoring religious accommodations — while certainly a positive move on its face — could be simply another distraction from the bigger issue which is that the government (including schools) should have no say in any medical decision for your child at all. Period. Full stop. End of sentence and end of story. And end of discussion.

What say you?

