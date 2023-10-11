Did you know that the United States has a national policy to combat antisemitism? The Biden-Harris National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism, launched in May,"represents the most comprehensive and ambitious U.S. government effort to counter antisemitism in American history."

The United States government has issued a plan to combat this “rising antisemitism” by calling on various groups, including Congress, state and local governments, Big Tech, educational institutions, businesses, and society at large, to take action.

As of two weeks ago, several government agencies, most notably the United States Department of Labor, made clear that Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 forbids antisemitic, Islamophobic, and related discrimination in federally supported programs and activities.

It's worth noting that the incident in Israel came right on the heels of these federal agencies clarifying how federal law protects against discrimination based on shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, including certain forms of antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of bias and discrimination. Interesting timing, what say you?

Last week’s news release from the Department of Labor includes a clarified fact sheet about the role of the DOL and the Civil Rights Center’s (CRC) role in protecting individual’s from discrimination based on actual or perceived Religion, shared ancestry, or ethnic characteristics.

“CRC enforces several laws that protect individuals from discrimination, including Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), 42 U.S.C. § 2000d, et seq., and its implementing regulations at 29 C.F.R. Part 31; and Section 188 of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), 29 U.S.C. § 3248, and its implementing regulations at 29 C.F.R. Part 38. This fact sheet describes ways these protections cover individuals who are or are perceived to be Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, Buddhist, or of another religious group.”

The announcement clarifies Title VI protections specifically by stating the following: “Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin, which includes discrimination (including harassment) based on actual or perceived: (i) shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics; and (ii) citizenship or residency in a country with a dominant religion or distinct religious identity. Although Title VI does not expressly protect individuals from discrimination based solely on religion (i.e., religious beliefs, observances, or practices), discrimination against individuals of any religion may constitute discrimination based on race, color, or national origin when it involves or is based on, for example:

• racial, ethnic, or ancestral slurs or stereotypes;

• a person’s appearance, including their skin color, physical features, or style of dress that reflects both ethnic and religious traditions or heritage;

• a person’s foreign accent or foreign name (including names commonly associated with particular shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics); or

• the fact that a person speaks a language other than English, such as Hebrew or Arabic.

Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act applies to all programs and activities supported by federal financial assistance.

Quick overview of the Federal Civil Rights Laws that prohibit discrimination

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. There are eleven titles which are very distinct from one another in terms of the conduct they prohibit, the means by which they are enforced, the entities that must comply with the title’s requirements, and the remedies for statutory violations.

• Title II of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination in places of public accommodation on the basis of a person’s race, color, religion, or national origin. Places of public accommodation include hotels, restaurants, retail establishments, theaters, sports arenas, etc.

• Title III of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination on the basis of a person’s race, color, religion, or national origin in public facilities such as parks, libraries, auditoriums, and prisons.

• Title IV of the 1964 Civil Rights Act protects students in public schools and colleges from discrimination based on race, color, religion, or national origin.

• Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs or activities receiving federal financial assistance.

**Note: These protections have now been interpreted to extend to individuals who have experienced discrimination, including harassment, based on their actual or perceived (i) shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics, or (ii) citizenship or residency in a country with a dominant religion or distinct religious identity. Thus, Title VI prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin against individuals of any religion, such as those who are Jewish, Christian, Muslim, Sikh, Hindu, or Buddhist, where the discrimination involves, for example:

o Racial, ethnic, or ancestral slurs or stereotypes;

o How a student looks, including skin color, physical features, or style of dress that reflects both ethnic and religious traditions;

o A foreign accent, a foreign name, or speaking a foreign language.

• Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, and national origin by employers with fifteen or more employees. This prohibition on religious discrimination requires employers to provide reasonable accommodation of workers’ religious practices, unless doing so would place an undue hardship on the business.

• The Fair Housing Act prohibits discrimination because of race, color, religion, or national origin, among other grounds, in the sale, rental, advertising, or financing of housing.

The good news

These actions were developed with support from the Department of Justice (DOJ) and provide details about how these protections may cover individuals of many different faith traditions, such as people who are Jewish, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Hindu, or Buddhist. Clarifying these title six safeguards for persons facing discrimination with federally funded organizations will imply that many private institutions, and maybe even religious organizations, who receive federal funds can be held liable for religious discrimination.

The government continues to dismiss and turn a blind eye to the reality of Christian persecution. However, the law is on your side. The White House has prioritized fighting antisemitism, but the silver lining is that these clarifications by many federal agencies will ensure that people of all faiths are protected from discrimination in government supported programs and activities.

