You’ve probably seen the headlines by now: the FDA admits that at least ten children have died from the Covid vaccine—and they’re talking about changing how they approve vaccines.

Cue the slow clap.

There are parts of this story that deserve applause, sure. But there are also pieces that are deeply troubling… and if you know me, you know I’m always watching these announcements with equal parts diligence and vigilance.

So what I want to do is go straight to Children’s Health Defense, since so many people follow that organization—formerly headed by Bob Kennedy, our current HHS Secretary. This is the source I’m sharing with you. It reports that, in a leaked memo to staff, the FDA (our top vaccine regulator—remember, the FDA does not conduct its own studies; the pharmaceutical companies study their own products) says it’s going to make changes to how it approves all vaccines.

Before we go any further, I want to talk about this idea of a “leaked memo.”

Who leaked it? And why? I don’t love this cloak-and-dagger style of information. To me it makes the whole thing look more controversial than it needs to be. But here I am, looking at the memo myself—from Vinay Prasad, director of CBER (the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research)— and it says that in a review of 96 deaths among children ages 7 to 16, no fewer than ten were related to the shot.

These deaths were reported to VAERS (the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System) between 2021 and 2024. And again, I have to pause: Why only children ages 7 to 16?

Surely there were deaths outside that range. According to the memo, these deaths were linked to myocarditis.

Prasad states that, for the first time, the FDA will officially acknowledge that Covid vaccines have killed American children.

I applaud that. It’s a step in the right direction. At the very least, it opens the door for conversations with people who have been completely closed-minded to vaccine harms.

And interestingly, the New York Times cited public health experts warning that such high-profile announcements raise concerns about vaccine safety and will “erode confidence” in vaccines.

Well… yes. That’s usually what happens when people find out children have died.

Now, I can see this going in a few different directions.

Best-case scenario: more of this information comes out, becomes undeniable, and parents start to see clearly that these products cause harm. And first of all, these shots should be pulled from the shelves immediately.

I did a video for you a few days ago about cheese being pulled off shelves and parsley being recalled voluntarily by manufacturers “just in case” it caused an upset stomach or diarrhea. So why not halt these products altogether? That’s what should happen.

What I don’t want to see is the FDA spinning this into “more testing” to make the shots “safer,” or blaming a “bad batch,” or claiming these kids had some kind of mitochondrial predisposition so “not everyone should be alarmed.”

And I definitely don’t want to see this turned into a PR campaign telling us we can now trust the FDA, the CDC, or HHS.

The most alarming part of Prasad’s memo is this: future vaccine authorizations for pregnant women should be based on studies that include pregnant women in the clinical trials.

See where I’m going with this, friends? See why this bothers me so much?

This expands the use of vaccines.

It expands the tax dollars funneled into these products. It’s like saying: “You’re going to determine how many times you can punch someone before they black out. And if you punch them differently, maybe they won’t pass out at all.”

No. The government should get out of the vaccine business altogether. This should be a private conversation between you and your doctor.

And I want these conversations (for parents especially) to keep growing.

By the time you’re hearing this, there will have already been another meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). They’ll be discussing “safety concerns,” but honestly, they should call them what they are: danger concerns. Don’t call it vaccine safety—it should be vaccine dangers and vaccine harms.

I’ll be following this story closely. In my next broadcast, I’m bringing you a top hit from a video I did so you can get a sense of who Prasad is. Keep in mind, it was recorded earlier, so new information may have come out since, but it will give you a sense of both Prasad and Makary—who’s now heading the FDA—and what the people in charge of authorizing these deadly products actually think about them.

Let me know in the comments below:

Are you applauding this latest move? Do you think it goes far enough? Is it going sideways or in the completely wrong direction?

Leave a comment