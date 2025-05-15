FDA COMMISSIONER Wants to INCREASE VACCINATION RATES

You're looking here at the Not-so-trusty trio: Martin Makary, FDA Commissioner, with his buddies, Bob Jr. and Jay Bhattacharya, NIH Director & the brilliant mind behind the Not-so-great Barrington Declaration.

Makary was recently interviewed on CBS News where he very clearly stated that he wants to see an increase in vaccination rates.

In fact, that's why he wants to have alternatives to the mRNA vaccines—because people apparently are afraid of taking the mRNA vaccine (gee, I wonder why?) But the real reason he wants other options is not to reduce the number of jabs people get, but to actually INCREASE them. How thoughtful of him!

Martin Makary: "Yes, you're right, I have been enthusiastic about non-mRNA COVID vaccines to help with people who have a tough time with taking mRNA vaccines. I felt that it could increase vaccination rates."

And it gets weirder…

"So it's my general feeling, not with this particular product, which I can't discuss in depth, but with drugs in general, that we need to know if they work today in order to be able to recommend them. So we are asking some companies in general to do clinical studies, a basic clinical study, so we can educate the population and have information to work with. Should a 12-year-old thin, healthy girl get a seventh COVID shot this year? I don't know the answer to that because we don't have good clinical data. We can get that data."

Wait a minute—a 12-year-old thin, healthy girl? I don't understand why the age AND size of the child matters. So you're telling me that overweight, sick children SHOULD get this? That's what he's saying.

So what do you think, friends? They're going to get the data and tell us, "Guess what? We have the data. And now the 12-year-old thin girl should go ahead and get her seventh or eighth booster."

Who is Martin Makary?

He's one of our new trusty experts at the FDA with a background as a surgeon and professor at Johns Hopkins, who was emphatically pro-vax, pro-mask, and pro-tyranny during the cooties hogwash of 2020.

From Johns Hopkins:

Dr. Marty Makary is a surgeon and public policy researcher at Johns Hopkins University. He writes for The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal and is the author of two New York Times bestselling books, Unaccountable and The Price We Pay. Dr. Makary served in leadership at the World Health Organization Patient Safety Program and has been elected to the National Academy of Medicine. Clinically, Dr. Makary is the chief of Islet Transplant Surgery at Johns Hopkins. He is the recipient of the Nobility in Science Award from the National Pancreas Foundation and has been a visiting professor at over 25 medical schools. He has published over 250 peer-reviewed scientific articles and has served on several editorial boards. Dr. Makary serves as a professor at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and a professor, by courtesy, at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School. His current research focuses on the underlying causes of disease, public policy, health care costs, and relationship-based medicine.

Yep, Johns Hopkins. The same fear-factory entity that came out with the "COVID-19 Dashboard" to fear-monger and show all the cases of cooties.

Via Wikipedia:

So he was in favor of all of that hogwash. That is who is at the helm of the FDA. And supported by Bob and Trump of course! Draining the swamp, right?!

And I've told you before that this is very worrisome to me because they'll come out with these AI studies that are going to say, "Good news! We fixed the problem. These products were rushed to market, but now we know what the problem is. And hey, if you don't want the mRNA version of that jab, just get the traditional one!"

Makary himself says thatis what he wants! He wants these pharmaceutical companies to come out with the traditional versions so that they can increase vaccination rates—exactly what Jay Bhattacharya, our new NIH director, wants as well.

How do you like them apples?

For all y'all—not my smart, healthy Americans—but all y'all writing Substacks talking about how excited you are that Makary is saying that they're going to study the mRNA jabs... Well, you need to do a little deeper digging.

The Charlie Kirk Interview: Red Flags Everywhere

Even his interview with Charlie Kirk is concerning.

Charlie asks, "Will the COVID shots remain on the child vaccination schedule?"

And Makary says, "I'd love to see the evidence to show that giving young, healthy children another COVID shot would help them, but that evidence does not exist. So we're not going to rubber stamp things at the FDA."

Friends, we need to break this down very carefully.

First of all, he's saying he would "love to see" more children becoming human pin cushions.

This also troubles me: "giving young, healthy children..." So older, unhealthy children should get it? Why is he using these qualifiers? And how do you define "young"? And how do you define "healthy"?

And why should just the young, healthy children not get "another" shot?

So he was fine with the first shot? It's the other shots, the boosters, that now he is talking about. That's very, very strange to me.

Looking at his entire statement: "I'd love to see the evidence to show that giving young, healthy children another COVID shot would help them, but that evidence does not exist. So we're not going to rubber stamp things at the FDA. I don't think we're going to see a push at the CDC to be pushing COVID shots in young, healthy children."

That means there will be a push for the not-young, unhealthy children. Otherwise, leave out the qualifiers and just say "children" or "children between the ages of birth and 18 years old."

He goes on to say, "That's something that's being discussed right now. I think you're going to see some announcement on that in the coming weeks. But I know they are trying to review all the scientific data."

Friends, they are using AI to review the scientific data. I probably will do a second video for you on that tomorrow, where there is an interview with two of the top researchers in the FDA and they're talking about how "awesome" it is that AI is going to be reviewing the data for these drugs. Let me know what you think about that!

He goes on to say, "And guess what? There's no data. There's no good randomized control data that the current version, the latest formulation of the COVID shot, is necessary for young, healthy children. Other countries have already recommended against it. Other leading countries in Europe have recommended against this for young, healthy children."

I don't care for this phrase. Why do we keep hearing it? He's not the only one that uses it. Bob and Bigtree and the others—why are they talking about "young, healthy children"? Why not just "children" or why not just "people"?

It’s repetitive and weird. And of course Charlie said he was “thrilled” to hear all of this from the top guy at the FDA!!

So there you have it: The FDA Commissioner doesn't want fewer jabs—he wants MORE of them, just in different packaging so that he can increase vaccination rates. And that, my friends, is something we should all be concerned about.

