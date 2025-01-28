Friends, did you catch the headlines?

First, news outlets were publishing reports that the Trump Administration put a freeze on federal health agency communications with the public through the end of the month.

According to reports, this freeze halts regulations, guidance, announcements, press releases, social media posts, and even website updates until they receive approval from a Trump political appointee. This freeze includes agencies like the NIH, FDA, and CDC.

Did you also see that there’s a large-scale nuclear training exercise happening in Schenectady, New York?

So, here’s where it ties into the CDC: they (the cdc) often provide information on readiness and response, and guess what? They’ve even published guidance on preparing for a radiation emergency → cdc.gov/radiation-emergencies/safety/index.html

According to the CDC, radiation emergencies can be intentional or unintentional, and if one occurs, you should “get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned.” Not exactly detailed information, is it?

It’s hard not to be reminded of the good old “Duck and Cover” days from fifth grade—because, you know, crouching under your desk was totally going to save you from a nuclear blast.

So regarding this nuclear exercise — which, according to the FBI, is just a “planned emergency preparedness drill” — My concern with these planned drills is that they have a funny way of turning into reality, don’t they? The FBI assures us there’s no need for alarm, and the exercise “won’t pose any risk” to residents. Great! Except, how many people who see military personnel, aircraft, and folks in protective suits will actually know it’s just a drill if they haven’t seen this notice? It’s a recipe for fear.

I’m grateful to my Healthy Americans for sending me these breaking news tips. Let me know in the comments if you’ve ever participated in one of these emergency preparedness exercises or observed them as a bystander. Did you know they hire crisis actors for these drills? I’ve covered this in past videos, and there are even websites where you can apply for those jobs. Maybe they are getting their B-roll so to speak. What say you?

