Did you know that Hawaii has a very robust emergency alert system?
Yes, the state of Hawaii has the largest single integrated public safety outdoor siren warning system in the world.
In the county of Maui, there are a total of 80 outdoor, emergency sirens across the island. The county even has its own webpage with information about these sirens, testing, and reports.
To verify the proper functioning of all sirens and to detect any potential difficulties, a monthly testing protocol is implemented by the Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA). Their website states that “a monthly test is conducted of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) at 11:15 am, followed by a test of the Outdoor Warning Sirens at 11:45 am on the first State workday of each month; this siren test consists of a 60-second steady tone.”
The Maui Emergency Management Agency is also able to send emergency alerts via text message, email, pager, or voice mail (in extreme cases).
Despite all of the preceding information and the state of Hawaii's own disaster preparedness planning, the world's largest outdoor siren warning system never sounded at any point during these unprecedented fires in Maui.
Many eyewitness testimonies confirmed this before Hawaii officials verified it in a live press conference. I’ve been keeping my eyes on all the press conferences because there are so many smoking guns and things that do not add up.
Why did they allow these fires to burn without any emergency alarms being activated?
If the power was restored at any point, why did the Hawaiian electric company (HECO) keep the power flowing even after power lines toppled and red flag warnings were issued?
And why wouldn’t HECO have power shut-down protocols for extreme weather events?
Why weren’t police and firefighters driving through the streets with bullhorns alerting people to evacuate?
How many firemen were deployed in Lahaina?
Almost all Hawaii officials have been avoiding answering many of these questions and deflecting responsibility, but the head of MEMA recently surprised everyone by saying unequivocally that he has no remorse about choosing not to activate the warning sirens.
Reporter: “Do you regret not sounding the sirens?”
Herman Andaya (M.E.M.A Administrator): “I do not.”
Source. August 16, 2023.
This failure to activate the sirens has been one of the most scrutinized aspects of Maui's botched emergency response and now we see that an intentional decision was made NOT to sound the sirens. The governor and other government officials initially tried to deflect blame by claiming they had no idea it would be so bad, despite having issued red flag fire warnings and high wind alerts. To make matters more complicated, the governor has gone on record saying he believes “climate change” is driving these extreme weather events.
In that case (following their narrative), if they believe the climate is causing these extreme weather catastrophes, why haven't they been MORE proactive and cautious in ensuring the public is alerted?
More excuses were made that these sirens are designed for coastal evacuations in the event of a tsunami and people are “trained” to seek higher ground when these sirens are sounded. Watch the latest press conference here (start around 01:04:00 and you’ll see what I’m talking about.)
However, the County of Maui website clearly states that these are “ALL-HAZARD” siren systems that are used for a variety of both natural and human-caused events. Further, nobody is going to run into a fire. It doesn’t make any sense.
Why did they allow the fires to burn with no efforts to alert or evacuate?
I believe this is all part of their “Build Back Better” resiliency plan. Yes, Hawaii's governor, Josh Green-New-Deal, uses the exact phrase in numerous press appearances. You know, the same "Build Back Better" that Joe Biden rambles on about and the same plan initiated by the G7 and WEFers… yes, that plan.
Now, regardless of whether they alerted the public or not, I do believe the level of destruction would be the same because this is NOT normal fire behavior. In my research, I watched several videos of houses burning. I came across video footage of recently built houses that were very close together and it took 40 minutes for FIVE houses to burn right next to each other yet we are told that the entire town of Lahaina burnt down in 17 minutes. It defies logic and the physics of fire.
Will the first 15-minute smart city be built on Maui? Will this result in a total overhaul of the island’s power infrastructure and increased surveillance systems?
The public serpents won’t waste an opportunity to pull out all the stops and use this to advance their “Build Back Better Agenda.”
I lived in Lahaina for 20 years . My son went to school at the church that survived any harm , Maria Lanakila. It’s only a few blocks up from Front St where the worst occurred . Yes , people would have headed that way but it’s quite a ways from there to the mountains . I still think there were areas they could have made it to heading that direction if they were alerted to leave and not been trapped right in Lahaina town . I just think any alert would have been better then none .