I've only scratched the surface of exposing the widespread myths and misconceptions that people have been taught to accept as truth and fact. There is so much hogwash, bamboozling, and deception in the world that it can be hard to keep up and easy to get lost in the sea of deception.

Strife is one of Evil's favorite weapons and it's used to spread anger and confusion to prevent us from working together to bring clarity and understanding. It’s hard to know what is real anymore, but hold fast to this simple fact:

The truth is simple. Lies are complex.

For years the powers that shouldn't be have pushed an unproven theory that has convinced the world that there is an invisible enemy out to kill them or make them sick. The theory of virology is nothing but a concept, an idea if you will. Much of the information we have been taught throughout the years around virology, germ theory, and pretty much everything that relates to every so-called “pandemic” can be turned on its head.

The vaccination industry would collapse without this elaborate con-game being carried out by Big Pharma. Those responsible for the Covid scamdemic are likewise responsible for all the others. They have worked diligently to keep us from questioning the many narratives we are sold… but what would happen if we did question them? If we brought dozens of researchers and scientists and doctors and educators together and were able to freely question and examine all of it!

With the release of The End of Covid, a 90-part virtual educational summit beginning on July 11th, 2023, the era of germ theory and virology is coming to a close. I feel privileged to have contributed to this monumental effort spearheaded by Alec Zeck. There will be a wide range of speakers at this event, some of whom you may know already and others who will be new faces, all with the objective of revealing the deception that has been perpetrated on our society for decades. This deception resulted in the loss of lives and livelihoods, as well as some of the most atrocious human rights violations of the century.

Here is the rundown of what you can expect from this event:

The uniting characteristic of this joint effort is that everyone involved is, at heart, a seeker of the truth.

I am personally involved in one of the presentations, and I look forward to it’s official launch on July 11th.

You Can Click Here To Watch The Trailer Now

There are about 90 sessions covering everything from electron microscopy to masks. Here are are just a few things discussed:

Obedience, Groupthink & Fear

Isolation of SARS-CoV-2

The PCR Tests

FOI Requests

Electron Microscopy & Virology

The Control Experiments

The Proof of Contagion

Symptoms of C@V!D

The Gain of Function Narrative

The Spike Protein

Fear of the Germ in Film & Pop Culture

Health Measures Around the World

Health Implications of Masks

The Plandemic’s Economic Impact

Discovering the Power’s In Our Hands!

And so much more!

You won’t find this deep dive into these topics anywhere else!

The team behind The End of Covid know how important this information is to the world and to changing the trajectory of the coming years – which is why they are offering this entire library for free.

I hope you will join this empowering event… it’s the only way to ensure we put an end to this fictional reality show once and for all.

Click Here To Save Your Spot Now -- for FREE

Launches July 11th.