I can’t stand it when people are traumatized and terrorized by these fake, phony and fraudulent events that are designed to create fear and confusion so people are more easily willing to accept whatever “solution” the evildoers want to impose next.

And what’s “next” I guarantee you includes stripping away even more of your freedoms.

Think: additional unconstitutional gun grabs; increased tracking and surveillance with cameras, digital IDs and more; telling neighbors to snitch on each other (“if you see something, say something”); inordinate focus on “mental health” so that anyone who thinks or behaves outside of what the government dictates is now a threat; censoring speech/thought/behavior; painting veterans as mentally-ill and not worthy of possessing firearms.

There are more agenda items on the evil-doers’ “to-do list” but these are the main ones that come to mind with the latest very-poorly performed headline-grabbing hoax of a lone, crazed gunman shooting at random people for no reason.

Recognizing these hoaxes for what they are actually EMPOWERS you, instead of leaving you feeling powerless.

I would much rather notice and point out the things that don’t add up, ask questions (even if I don’t have the answers) and share this information with other truth seekers than to remain silent.

Remaining silent in the face of evil is basically condoning evil.

God calls us to expose evil.

Watch my video above for more, including the pushback I get from people who “don’t get it” and why I will continue to persevere, with your help. 🙏

Share

Leave a comment