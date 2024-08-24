Quick reminder! Tomorrow, Saturday, August 24th, at 4:00 PM Pacific / 7:00 PM Eastern, we’re hosting our monthly Healthy American webinar. We keep these exclusive, off-the-grid events away from YouTube's watchful eyes, so we can dive deep into the good stuff.

This is a special perk for our paid Substack subscribers and Healthy American donors, featuring a new guest speaker each month who tackles topics you won’t find just anywhere—or gives you the chance to ask those burning questions on more familiar subjects.

This month, we’re diving into detoxing for optimal health with Dr. Roopa Chari, M.D., an Integrative Medical Doctor with 27 years of experience in Internal Medicine. Dr. Chari’s expertise in holistic, natural solutions for women’s health covers everything from weight loss, hormone balance, and gut health to reversing aging, heart health, diabetes, and more at the Chari Center of Health (www.charicenter.com).

This is a unique opportunity to ask an MD your burning questions and connect with our Healthy American community.

Questions? Email: support@thehealthyamerican.org