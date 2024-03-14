You know what they say about two weeks to slow the spread? The first four years are the hardest! Should be smooth sailing from here on out, my friends!🤣

Come along as I take a stroll through the last four years, starting out with my innocent outlook on life, quickly smashed as I tried to talk sense into the fearful, using facts, evidence, truth and logic. Sigh… none of that was a match for the willful ignorance of the fearful.

PART 1: I talk about how California was the first state to (illegally) shut things down, how many people went along with it eagerly and excitedly, how I lost two part-time jobs and my own small business took a hit, how exasperated I was with those who were cursing me, saying I was “killing people with my words” and how I started The Healthy American to educate others on the laws that were being broken and how our rights were being trampled on.

In Part 2 below I talk about helping people keep their small businesses open, get medical treatment without discrimination, fight the mask madness, stopping the jab passports in CA, how we got those weird freeway signs stopped (that said, “Stay home! Stay six feet apart! Wash your hands!”) How so many of us started to get together because we saw the totalitarianism taking hold, and how we are pushing back.

This time, the information I share is best enjoyed as a video instead of the written word because so many of you like my facial expressions and sassiness. Gee willikers, if this topic doesn’t deserve snark, what does?! 🤣

I appreciate each and every one of you! Thank you for being on board as we hold these public serpents feet to the fire. Victory it our! And let’s march this all the way to Heaven, shall we?! ~ Peggy

Share

Leave a comment