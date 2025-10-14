The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Bernie
8h

Hi Peggy, Thank you for reporting on this. I never heard of Biometrics until about a week ago. I went onto a financial platform to purchase financial products. In order to SECURE my account/assure/identify myself with this financial institution, a robotic spinning icon came up informing I had to abide by this identifying tool to move forward ..the identifying tool was called BIOMETRICS. I did not move forward with signing up or purchasing....the process did not sit well with me, and gave me an odd vibe .

1 reply
Marykay
7h

As a crew member we so far have not had to do this. However, traveling into Vienna, Austria on vacation in September, there was a line of biometric machines and it felt like you had to sign up before going through passport control. I read the info and realized I could opt out. One had to walk around the machines that were hiding the exit out. What a scam. Then inside Frankfurt airport there are self serving machines with a “welcoming” message to sign up voluntarily. It absolutely turned my stomach.

35 more comments...

No posts

