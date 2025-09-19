In the pursuit of gathering clues to solve this mystery of the Charlie Kirk incident, we’re looking at Erika Kirk’s Instagram page to see what she has posted, when and why.

(I also have a Charlie Kirk playlist here on my Youtube channel in case you missed any of my previous detective work and broadcasts. I’ll be adding more videos in the coming days, as there are still many, many unanswered questions.)

If you are new to The Healthy American or to my coverage of the Charlie Kirk incident, be sure to read my substack here for my detailed introduction of why it’s imperative not to simply accept the mainstream media “show-and-tell” to any of these headline-grabbing events without applying critical thinking.

That means putting on your detective hat, gathering clues (no matter how inconsequential they may seem at the moment), notice patterns, oddities, anomalies and inconsistencies, and most of all — you need to ask questions and consider alternative narratives and motivations in place of what’s trotted out by the authorities.

Unless of course, you trust the authorities — after all, they have never lied, deceived, confused, distracted or misled you before, right? 😂

Of course, if everything we are shown on the media is true then my heart goes out to those who are affected by this latest incident.

However, we know that the media exists to provide propaganda, to twist, and to deceive. There are many holes in the Charlie and Erika Kirk story that don’t add up, so I am here to connect the dots and help you read between the lies.

You can watch my video for my initial analysis below (I will have a Part 2 for you as there are additional signs, symbols and inconsistencies that deserve scrutiny.):

Erika Says She Keeps Her Personal Life Private

Erika says that she and Charlie are so private that they don’t want or like to share aspects of their personal life. They told the media that’s why they had a very small wedding with no bridal party. She said they did it because their private life is so private. Also her reason for no photographs of her pregnant, yet she posted about having a C-section.

They also never show pictures of their two children’s faces, nor tell us their names (other than a nickname for the daughter, “GG” — more on that in a moment.) The children’s birthdates and birthplaces are also shrouded in mystery, though it appears more has been uncovered in the last several days, perhaps due to more and more people questioning the reason for all the secrecy.

Now there is absolutely nothing wrong whatsoever for wanting to keep your private life private.

And there is absolutely nothing wrong with having a small wedding.

And there is absolutely nothing wrong with not showing your children’s faces on social media.

Plenty of people keep their personal lives private.

Yet that is exactly where the disconnect comes in with these photos and videos on Erika’s Instagram page here.

You might be asking, “Well, why go snooping around in her Instagram page anyway!”

All in the pursuit of truth, my friends.

Erika Kirk is now a well-known name, and since she has just been named CEO of Turning Point USA (a multi, multi-million dollar non-profit aligned with Christian conservative values) it’s up to those of us who are skeptical and questioning of this whole Charlie Kirk incident to make sure we are not deceived.

Erika — or someone close to her — is posting photos and images on her Instagram page, which is a public page, available for the public to view.

So that’s exactly what I did in my livestream that aired September 17, and which you can view here.

(Note: I’ll be doing an upcoming video compiling the assorted oddities and anomalies about Erika Kirk, such as her upbringing, beauty pageants, acting, the “audition” she had to become Charlie’s girlfriend and more. For now, this article focuses on her bizarre Instagram posts.)

#1: The Casket Scene [Update: Looks like this was removed from Erika’s IG page)

Now there’s nothing inherently wrong with taking pictures of a casket at a viewing. Plenty of people do that. It can be a way to memorialize a final moment with your loved one.

So what makes this a bit weird?

👉 For someone who wants to keep her personal life private, why get mic’d up and ask someone to film you caressing your husband’s corpse while flashing your gold jewelry and long fingernails, whispering and generally doing something that should be kept out of the view of cameras.

You may say, well, she wants this moment as a keepsake to say farewell to her husband.

Fine.

But then to post it on Instagram?

You have to admit, that is weird.

(Not to mention some are saying Kirk’s hands look mannequin-like. He also has a bruise or some mark on his left hand.)

👉 Note Erika’s gold rings, one with the “G.” It’s almost as if this video was captured to feature the gold rings.

Note the Masonic logo is a capital G, with the “G” symbolizing (their) God and Geometry. Freemasons consider God as the “Grand Architect of the Universe” hence the many symbols representing building (interesting that were told Charlie’s father was an architect.) Keep this symbolism in mind when you see images or references to brick walls, ladders, candles, compass, square, and others things related to this secret brotherhood, which many consider to be behind the New World (dis)Order.

Needless to say, there’s a disconnect with the photos of her over the casket. Many people have photos of them paying their final respects. She may want it as a keepsake, but what I do find odd is posting it publicly because she herself is so private.

#2 Strange symbols on her hands

The Instagram video of her caressing the alleged corpse also linger on a strange white mark on her hand. This mark looks like a white scar or tattoo.

It’s hard to make out on the video I played, but if you go to the Instagram post here and click through, you can see it for yourself. [NOTE: As of 9/19, it appears Erika has removed the casket posts from her page. Hmmm..??]

Saturn is associated with the occult, with demonic forces, and with alchemy (all anti-Christian practices). Saturn is also associated with the number “6” and child sacrifices. Those who worship Saturn also believe in “Saturn-day,” the sixth day of the week. Saturn was the name from which the “sabbath” came from. Erika and Charlie spoke in detail about how they worshipped on the sabbath. Some Christians do worship on Saturday, there is nothing evil about that. But you have to admit that having a tattoo or mark that resembles the astrological sign for Saturn is strange to say the least.

#3 Giving a public address that sounded like a promotional speech.

Many people have also criticized her speaking out only two days after the incident. They were caught off guard at her smiles. Many widows wrote to me that they could have never pulled themselves together for something like that. Maybe she’s extraordinary, but again the fact that she counts herself as a private person. Note the brick wall and the fact that she talked about Charlie in the present tense several times. A figure of speech? Sure. But I am collecting clues and those are anomalies and it struck me as odd as well as her composure.

Parts of her speech came off as scripted and insincere… like she was describing her upcoming social media strategy.

Right off the bat, she thanked Turning Point and all the employees and law enforcement.

👉 She said, “He loved the Chicago Cubs. And my goodness, did he love the Oregon Ducks. He wanted me to say, “Go Ducks.” So I have to since they play on Saturday. So go Ducks.

What in the actual heck?!

What does that mean, “He wanted me to say, “Go Ducks.”

When did he want her to say it?

WHEN did he tell her he wanted her to say it?

In the hospital? (He was already dead, we are told)

Or just in general, “Hey honey, if you ever give me a eulogy, be sure to tell everyone “Go Ducks.”

None of this makes ANY sense at all.

(And if anyone can figure out the symbolism or significance of the Oregon Ducks, please let me know.)

👉 She said of Charlie, “He’s such a good man. He still is a good man.” "He is my husband. I am married to him. He is still here. He is still fighting."

👉 She promoted the Turning Point organization more than once and urger people to sign up for the conferences? Seemed a little strange to be doing that so soon

…If you want to get involved, the best way you can do that is going to TPUSA.com. That’s what he would say every day from this chair. Every single day. I watched his show every day, and he would always say, “If you want to get involved, go to TPUSA.com.” If you’re a pastor, join our movement at TPUSAFaith. And if you’re a parent, I highly recommend that you come to AmericaFest in December. Sign up right now for that because we would love to see you.

#3: Many posts feature her “G” ring:

#4 Showing her vials of blood.

I think it’s creepy to show blood. There is a lot of dark symbolism associated with blood. Wouldn’t you be more private about showing your blood vials on your instagram page?

Erika said she wants to keep her personal life private. Have YOU ever posted multiple vials of blood on your social media accounts?

👉 Why is Erika putting the blood in the plastic bag instead of the medical tech/phlebotomist?

👉 Shouldn’t she be wearing gloves?

👉 Very weird to make a video about this. Creepy and weird.

You have to admit this next one is even creepier and more bizarre…

#5 Showing mannequins posed as infants or ???

Image below is too bizarre: a mannequin without arms? See the belly button on the “torso?” Strange proportions, and no explanation from Erika as to what this is or why it is there.

👉 If I were a skeptical person, and I saw vials of blood and dismembered babies, I’d have to conclude something dark and nefarious is being communicated here.

Remember, all of this from such a private person what she doesn’t show the faces of her children or tell us their names.

👉 #6 Photos showing the masonic triple 6 sign

It’s weird and creepy to pose your child’s hand in this 666 pose which is a way that freemasons and illuminati signal to each other.

👉 Stay tuned for my video and substack on Charlie Kirk’s Masonic Signs and Symbols.

Another thing that stood out to me are the photos with the Kirks and the Cardones.

#7 Connections with Scientology

Erika and Charlie have associated with well-known Scientologists Elena and Grant Cardone

Why would a self-proclaimed Christian (Erika) invite Elena to be a featured speaker at a Christian event? This was just a few months ago.

Elena’s husband, Grant, touted the benefits of Scientology on his IG page here, saying the religion was misunderstood:

Note the Scientology symbol there (infinity) and on Erika’s blouse:

Why would Charlie Kirk and Erika Kirk invite Scientologists to their events and also speak at their events?

Here’s Charlie at Scientologist Grant Cardone’s event

#8 One-Eyed Symbolism and Obsession with Shoes

More with the shoes on Erika’s instagram page… black and white = masonic symbolism. If you look at all her images on instagram there is a TON of black and white symbolism.

And there is this weird, bizarre constant content of photos of shoes. Her shoes, Charlie’s shoes, her children’s shoes…

👉 Erika also says she’s “in a world of pure imagination”

Note the one eye symbolism on her daughter’s shoes…

Have we seen enough yet??

So, here are a few of my questions after analyzing what the Erika choose to show on instagram:

If Erika is so private, why does her Instagram have this disconnect of sharing really bizarre, intimate details of her life even though she calls herself a private person?

Why post any pictures of her children at all then? (Other than to establish an idea that Charlie was a father.)

Why do we never see pictures of her pregnant?

Why are there no names of the children mentioned?

They brought their children to large public events; how is it possible nobody ever snapped a photo of their faces?

How likely is it for public figures of that magnitude to have zero public photos of their children’s faces?

Also, this:

When you step back and look at the whole picture, what stands out is the disconnect between what is shared and what is consistently missing because they are “private people.” Public figures of this magnitude almost always have some trace of family, childhood, early life, pregnancy, or their children in circulation — whether they want it or not. Paparazzi, friends, relatives, and the ubiquity of smartphones make it nearly impossible to erase those details.

Yet here, we have trouble finding any roots or digital footprint. At the same time, the curated Instagram content does reveal odd and selective imagery that holds a lot of curious symbolism.

