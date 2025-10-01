Erika Kirk performed in a music video “My Kind of Crazy” by the group Emerson Drive, from back in 2012.

Take a look at the video below — how many oddities/signs/symbols can you detect in this video?

(Remember, not every number, color, word, animal, gesture is inherently bad, wrong or evil. It has to do with the intention of the person using it.)

Many of you have asked for a deep dive, so I’m mentioning all the little clues I’m seeing. Discard them if you like — but they could be meaningful.

After you see all these images, go back and watch again — and let me know if I missed any!

I go through the oddities one-by-one in my latest video here. Click below to watch:

Here are the oddities, with time stamps and photos:

0:08 One eye closed (all-seeing eye of Freemasonry)

0:15 Butterfly tattoo (butterfly symbol signifies CIA mind control program MK Ultra);

0:27 Design on shirt that resembles the demonic Baphomet goat-head:

0:32 Removing her boots (removing shoes is symbolic in Freemasonry as it signifies submission and allegiance to the lodge)

0:35 — Being barefoot symbolizes sincere adherence to Masonic teachings

0:40 Seconds: “Diablo” (devil) neon sign, and devil horns gesture below:

0:49 “666 gesture” (Mark of the Beast)

1:03 Wink (all-seeing eye of Freemasonry)

1:04 Finger to lip (signifies Freemasonry gesture of keeping a secret)

1:21 — Bent thumb (Charlie Kirk did this a lot too).

reminds me of this…

Another bent thumb… Charlie did this a lot.

Oh, this is awkward… bent thumbs a plenty!

Now don’t get “bent” outta shape here, friends! I just calls it like I sees it. And I know, I know, it’s just really a Roman salute after all. Dophie didn’t mean anything by it.

1:24 Pyramid (Illuminati and Freemasonry symbolism)

1:27 - 666 symbol and one-eye closed

1:37 Fireworks (freemasonry and occult significance… also resembles the stage at the Charlie Kirk memorial).

2:13 — He sure likes his 666:

2:34 — Zip lining past 9:10 (September 10 was the date of the Charlie Kirk charade). Some have noted this also resembles a witch flying through the air…

Some have noted the “Fremont” hotel name, perhaps a nod to Charlie’s white “Freedom” t-shirt?

2:39 — As above, so below:

2:45 — Masonic gesture of allegiance

3:16 “Ogden” Street sign. Ogden is a city in Utah. Utah is the state where the Charlie Kirk incident took place.

What’s interesting about Ogden is that it is home to the ski area “Nordic Valley” named by a Norwegian who also created “Odin Lodge” there to honor Norwegian folklore.

Hmmm.. Norwegian folklore includes reference to VALHALLA, the mythical place where fallen warriors are welcomed by the Norse God ODIN.

Remember when FBI Director Kash Patel said at a press concert about Charlie Kirk, “I’ll see you in Valhalla!”

Behind-the-Scenes Videos:

Next is a behind-the-scenes video with Rain Cosmetics, sponsor. Erika is mentioned at the 1:08 mark, with a snake in the hair and curls in a “33” shape: (See my video about Snake Eyes for more clues.)

Here’s another behind-the-scenes video, where we are told that “Erika and TYLER are ziplining tonight…” I’ve done lots of coverage about the TYLERS in this Charlie Kirk magic show. Tyler the first witness (last name sounds like “get-a-gun”); Tyler the alleged shooter; Tyler the Turning Point executive; and of course Tyler being the name for the Freemason who keeps the secrets of the lodge.

Watch at 0:35 mark

Nice black and white Freemasonry colors for Tyler’s shirt, too… just sayin’.

0:47 — double 666 symbols:

Here’s another strange coincidence:

Back in 2010, People Magazine had this announcement:

Let the sleepless nights begin — Emerson Drive frontman Brad Mates is a new dad! The country singer and his wife Jana welcomed son Tyler Robert at 7:04 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, The Boot confirms.

Did you catch that?

TYLER ROBERT (is the) SON of Brad Mates, the lead singer of this music video.

Hmmm… where have I heard that name before?

Oh yes, TYLER (James) ROBINSON, the alleged shooter of Erika’s husband Charlie (James) Kirk. Not to be confused with Captain James Kirk of Star Trek. 😂

Now don’t be telling me that Robinson resembles the TYLER who SHOT this video with Erika. That would be weird.

And let’s not forget the significance of the name TYLER as it pops up again and again in the Charlie Kirk story:

1. TYLER Robinson as the alleged shooter.

2. TYLER McGettigan as the very first “witness.”

3. TYLER Bowyer as an executive of Turning point.

4. TYLER as the performer in this music video

5. TYLER Robert as the son of the music video’s lead singer

In Freemasonry, TYLER (sometimes spelled Tiler) is the appointed officer responsible for protecting the lodge’s secrets from outsiders.

Just sayin’…

Join me in my Private, Live Monthly Webinars

Thank you to those who are financial supporters of my work. It takes hours of research and analysis everyday to put together my daily videos and substacks posts. Exposing deception and helping defend truth and freedom is my full-time job… and I couldn’t do it without you!

As my thank you, paid subscribers are invited to my private, live monthly webinars where you can ask me questions directly and interact in the chat with other Healthy Americans. Hope to see you on the next one, the first Saturday of each month. ~ Peggy

Share

Leave a comment

Share

Leave a comment