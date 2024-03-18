In the video I just shared, I was blown away by some recent goodies in the mail from two incredible Healthy Americans who really embody the "Don't complain—create!" spirit.

I receive an abundance of amazing mail from my incredible community at The Healthy American. From books to letters to financial support, they've sent it my way, and I am immensely grateful.

Let me tell you, it's this kind of support that keeps me going, especially with all the hogwash happening out there. I've been at this for four years (and counting!), and while there have been times when I get tired, my goal is to remain a source of inspiration, education, information, and encouragement to empower you to stand by your convictions and not give up or give over your God-given rights.

In the video above, I shared an astounding book titled The Final Seed by Eric Soldahl. Having read it cover to cover, I can confidently say it's a timely and captivating novel. Soldahl adeptly captures the experiences many of us have undergone during these recent years of what I refer to as “the hogwash.” While I remain on the fence about the existence of viruses and their contagious nature, the broader message he powerfully conveys is the government siding with evil to destroy God's greatest creation: mankind.

Eric has generously offered to provide free e-book copies of "The Final Seed" to anyone interested until April 15th, 2024. Additionally, the first 12 individuals to email us at support@thehealthyamerican.org will also receive a complimentary print version of the book!

And if anyone is interested in purchasing ‘The Final Seed’ directly to support a fellow Healthy American, it is available on Barnes & Noble for $10.95 Paperback, and $2.99 Ebook. For more about the author, visit his website Faith on Fire.

And speaking of books, I was also sent an awesome coloring book called First Do No Harm" by Karen Kolberg. It's a witty take on some serious issues, and Karen’s creativity is so inspiring! You can check out more of Karen’s work here.

The bigger picture here isn’t just to share books and coloring pages; it's about showcasing real-life examples of Healthy Americans who took initiative, produced, and created something rather than complaining. Taking action looks different for each individual. Whether it involves speaking out on social media, distributing flyers, forming community groups, or providing support to fellow freedom fighters through donations or heartfelt encouragement, every contribution, no matter how small, makes a meaningful difference.

