In the video I just shared, I was blown away by some recent goodies in the mail from two incredible Healthy Americans who really embody the "Don't complain—create!" spirit.
I receive an abundance of amazing mail from my incredible community at The Healthy American. From books to letters to financial support, they've sent it my way, and I am immensely grateful.
My mailing address is:
Peggy Hall
205 Avenida del Mar #681
San Clemente, CA 92674
Let me tell you, it's this kind of support that keeps me going, especially with all the hogwash happening out there. I've been at this for four years (and counting!), and while there have been times when I get tired, my goal is to remain a source of inspiration, education, information, and encouragement to empower you to stand by your convictions and not give up or give over your God-given rights.
In the video above, I shared an astounding book titled The Final Seed by Eric Soldahl. Having read it cover to cover, I can confidently say it's a timely and captivating novel. Soldahl adeptly captures the experiences many of us have undergone during these recent years of what I refer to as “the hogwash.” While I remain on the fence about the existence of viruses and their contagious nature, the broader message he powerfully conveys is the government siding with evil to destroy God's greatest creation: mankind.
Eric has generously offered to provide free e-book copies of "The Final Seed" to anyone interested until April 15th, 2024. Additionally, the first 12 individuals to email us at support@thehealthyamerican.org will also receive a complimentary print version of the book!
And if anyone is interested in purchasing ‘The Final Seed’ directly to support a fellow Healthy American, it is available on Barnes & Noble for $10.95 Paperback, and $2.99 Ebook. For more about the author, visit his website Faith on Fire.
And speaking of books, I was also sent an awesome coloring book called First Do No Harm" by Karen Kolberg. It's a witty take on some serious issues, and Karen’s creativity is so inspiring! You can check out more of Karen’s work here.
The bigger picture here isn’t just to share books and coloring pages; it's about showcasing real-life examples of Healthy Americans who took initiative, produced, and created something rather than complaining. Taking action looks different for each individual. Whether it involves speaking out on social media, distributing flyers, forming community groups, or providing support to fellow freedom fighters through donations or heartfelt encouragement, every contribution, no matter how small, makes a meaningful difference.
Don't Complain - Create!
Before I opened your email, I was wondering where your curious mind stood on the issue of viruses? I just picked up a copy of "The Final Pandemic" by Sam and Mark Bailey. This is an important topic- primarily because of the leverage it provides for governmental control. Would love to re-visit this topic at some future point.
another great expose on the Quax, Vax issue that is a compilation of the peer reviewed publications that show NONE are safe, NONE are effective
there is no shortage of evidence
Evidence or data unfortunately never changed a mind
Snowflakes like to suggest that there is no evidence
Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/9655981045/ref=ox_sc_act_image_4?smid=ATVPDKIKX0DER&psc=1