The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
14h

I've noticed it has been getting more difficult to find good places to give towards of late. Perhaps I'm just more aware and that's why but it seemed much easier years ago to give to reputable orgs. Local does not mean it's better either. All around one has to really do their homework to find somewhere and then it may or may not last - meaning you gave because they were legit but then with staff turnover now they squander the gifts. You really have to keep on top of things.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture