Palm Beach International Airport has a new name—and this one will be difficult to miss.

It is now officially President Donald J. Trump International Airport.

Is this move to be applauded — or jeered?

The familiar royal-blue Palm Beach International signs are being replaced with navy-blue signs announcing the new name. Travelers driving in from Interstate 95 are now greeted by an enormous:

WELCOME TO PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

The Florida Legislature approved the change through House Bill 919, and Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law in March. The Federal Aviation Administration subsequently approved the new airport identifiers, changing the FAA designation from PBI to DJT. The code used by passengers and airlines will officially become DJT on August 18.

Yes, DJT—the same letters associated with Trump Media’s stock symbol.

I suppose branding consistency is branding consistency.

Which vibe do YOU prefer?

Will Anybody Actually Call It “DJT”?

That’s my first question.

Will Florida residents begin saying, “I’m flying out of Trump International”?

Will people call it “the Trump airport”?

Or will everyone continue calling it PBI for the next 40 years?

I’m familiar with another airport that demonstrates how stubborn airport names can be: John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California.

Its airport code is SNA, a reference to nearby Santa Ana. The airport was renamed for actor John Wayne in 1979, and there is even a large statue of “the Duke” inside the terminal.

Yet many Southern Californians still call it Orange County Airport.

Nobody says, “I’ll meet you at the Duke.”

That nickname was attempted but it never took flight 😂

Airport codes often remain unchanged after a ceremonial name change because changing all the airline, navigation, ticketing and baggage systems can be complicated and expensive.

Florida, however, decided to go all the way. PBI isn’t merely receiving a longer name for the signs. Its official three-letter identifier is becoming DJT.

Do you think there will be a Donald J Trump statue installed at the Palm Beach airport?

I can just see it now…

Hmmm…

My research shows that the old PBI airport code will apparently be reserved rather than immediately assigned to another airport, so theoretically it could be restored someday.

That brings us to the next question.

How Did Florida Make This Happen?

House Bill 919 established the official names of Florida’s major commercial airports and removed local authority to rename them. That power now rests with the state.

The law specifically renamed Palm Beach International Airport for President Trump, subject to federal approval and an agreement allowing the state to use his name.

That matters because the airport is operated by Palm Beach County—not by the governor, the Legislature or the Trump Organization.

In other words, this was not simply a local community deciding to honor a famous resident. The state took control of the naming authority and then mandated the new name.

Depending on your politics, you may view that as bold leadership, shameless political theater or an impressive combination of both.

Mar-a-Lago is only minutes from the airport, and the Trump family uses it frequently. “Trump Force One,” the family’s Boeing 757, reportedly became the first plane to land after the new name took effect.

You have to admit that somebody understood the photo opportunity:

My Affection for PBI

The reason this story resonated with me is because I’ve flown through this airport many times, and I love the airport!

PBI is clean, manageable and easy to navigate. You can usually get in and out without feeling as though you have accidentally entered a small nation with its own transportation system. ( uh, DFW anyone?? ATL??)

I also love the atmosphere, like a little downtown Palm Beach vibe:

Some airports bombard travelers with medical advertising, frightening public-service announcements and instructions about everything from washing their hands to reporting their fellow passengers.

Take a look at Orange County, CA (SNA) airport ads:

And here is what you see at LAX, Los Angeles:

But look at the contrast at Palm Beach airport, where the ads feature real estate, restaurants, vacations and things people might actually enjoy:

Oh wait, this last one is not an ad, it’s me, happy to be arriving at Palm Beach airport!

In short, Palm Beach airport feels more like Florida and less like an outpatient waiting room with runways, like LAX or SNA! 😂

Maybe the new name will change that. Perhaps every jet bridge will soon include a golden plaque and a gift shop selling commemorative Trump baggage tags.

How do ya like them apples?!

How Much Is This Costing?

The complete rebranding has been estimated at approximately $5.5 million.

Florida set aside $2.75 million in state funding, with additional costs reportedly being covered through airport revenues. The money will pay for new road signs, terminal branding, uniforms, marketing materials, computer updates and the many other changes that accompany replacing an airport’s name and official code.

Couldn’t that money have been used for something else?

Florida has infrastructure needs, water-management challenges, hurricane-preparation expenses and a homeowners-insurance crisis that deserves far more attention than it receives.

Somehow, however, the ceremonial projects always receive their ribbon-cutting ceremony while the complicated problems are sent back for further study.

A Fitting Honor—or an Ego Project?

Trump supporters may see the airport as a fitting tribute.

Several major American airports are named after presidents and political leaders, including John F. Kennedy International, Ronald Reagan Washington National, George Bush Intercontinental and Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

Why shouldn’t Donald Trump have one, especially in the state he now calls home?

There is one significant distinction: This is the first major American airport named for a president in office.

That makes the whole thing feel less like a historical tribute and more like naming the banquet hall after the guest of honor while he is still eating dinner.

Trump’s critics naturally view it as another exercise in ego and political branding. They also object to the state overriding local authority and spending millions of dollars to put a sitting politician’s name on public property.

Some people have also pointed to the Trump Organization’s trademark filing connected to the airport name. That raises additional questions about branding, licensing and merchandise, although the existence of a trademark does not mean Trump personally owns or operates the airport.

Still, this is Trump we are discussing. Nobody expected the rebranding to involve a modest brass plaque beside the baggage carousel.

Could the Name Change Back?

Absolutely.

Public landmarks can be renamed again when political leadership or public sentiment changes.

Cape Canaveral, for example. Lyndon Johnson renamed the area Cape Kennedy. Florida restored the historic Cape Canaveral name in 1973, although the nearby “NASA” (😉) facility remains the Kennedy Space Center.

Because the PBI identifier is reportedly being held in reserve, it is at least technically possible that a future government could bring it back.

For now, however, the enormous signs are going up, the computer systems are being changed and DJT is preparing for takeoff.

What Do You Think?

Is President Donald J. Trump International Airport a well-deserved honor for a consequential president?

Is it an unnecessary use of political power and public money?

Is it an ego project?

Or are you simply wondering whether your airline reservation will disappear because you typed PBI instead of DJT?

My guess is that Trump supporters will applaud, Never-Trumpers will vow to fly into Fort Lauderdale and most Palm Beach residents (like yours truly) will keep saying “PBI” because they have groceries to buy and lives to live.

And perhaps that is the most Florida response of all.

The politicians can change the signs.

Whether they can change what the locals call the airport remains to be seen.

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Jamie from the Cotswolds, England wrote:

I am trusting in Christ who holds all things in his hands cause I don’t see things improving ...but I hope to have some nice smooth skin while I wait for his return !

ha ha ha ha ,

kind regards Jamie