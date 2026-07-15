The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Britt Lind's avatar
Britt Lind
1d

Burbank airport's name was changed to Bob Hope airport decades ago. I don't know one single solitary person who calls it that. It is Burbank airport. Everybody should call your airport what they want but, my God! What an ego!

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1 reply by Peggy Hall
Mark Kirin's avatar
Mark Kirin
1d

'Merica is increasingly like a country hurtling towards an ignominious end, with a self-absorbed despot at the helm. I'm fed up with his nonsense regarding Iran. I'm cleaning it up for the audience, but my family had a saying - scat or get off the pot. Especially since he started the crusade under the guise of controlling nuke proliferation.

In case you haven't figured it out yet - there are no nukes. If there were, we would all be in the dirt by now. And frankly, people who are paying a Benjamin or more to fill up their fuel tank probably wish there were nukes so we could get it over with already.

But wow, the Mossad Media Matrix loves to spread that lie, effectually selling air time for more pharmaceutical commercials with dancing LARPs. a catchy jingle and a med no one can pronounce.

As a nation, we deserve our fate because there are next to zero critical thinkers left on this planet.

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