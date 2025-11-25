You’ve probably seen the headlines by now, that the CDC states here that vaccines may play a role in autism. Well they “kind of” “sort of” hinted at it, and I do agree that it is a step in the right direction.

But!

In this substack and video, we’ll look at the updated CDC website wording, criticism from yours truly, as well as from an advocate for vaccine truth; and we’ll finish up with some savvy comments directed at Sen. Bill Cassidy, the chair of the Senate committee that confirmed Bob Kennedy’s appointment to HHS secretary.

I break it all down for you here:

Take a look here:

Yes, this may well be a step in the right direction, yet we need to remain vigilant and diligent in following these developments.

I’ll tell you why in just a moment — but first, the on-the-mark comment from my my friend and Healthy American Laura Hayes, who has shared her heartbreaking story of her vaccine-injured children. I am so aligned with her statements here:

I’m going to share more from Laura at the end of this substack. For now, let’s analyze the (un-needed) CDC and its revised statements:

The CDC website is required to keep the statement “VACCINES DO NOT CAUSE AUTISM” on the website due to an agreement with Sen. Bill Cassidy, who is the chair of the Senate Committee overseeing HHS, which oversees the CDC. Apparently this agreement was reached in order to secure Cassidy’s vote to confirm Bob Kennedy as HHS Secretary. (I’ll share more about Cassidy in a moment.)

Yet, this headline is still on the CDC website and no doubt there will be people may just see the headline and not read any further.

The paragraph that follows states: The statement “Vaccines do not cause autism” is not an evidence-based claim. Scientific studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines contribute to the development of autism.” This is encouraging, and to be applauded.

This statement is also encouraging, and accurate: The rise in autism prevalence since the 1980s correlates with the rise in the number of vaccines given to infants.

Further, the CDC states: “Approximately one in two surveyed parents of autistic children believe vaccines played a role in their child’s autism.” Let’s make sure that doesn’t get twisted to emphasize that one in two surveyed parents DON’T believe vaccines played a role in their child’s autism.

Also, there is still a focus on the ingredients of the vaccines.This is troubling, because it could lead to parents (and doctors and the CDC) believing that just by removing mercury and thimerosol, and other possible ingredients that then voila — vaccines will now be safe(r) for children and should be gotten with confidence.

Where is the discussion about—» getting the government’s big nose out of our healthcare choices altogether, and the possible benefits of children getting these childhood conditions, as they may be beneficial for naturally activating the immune system to avoid other, more deadly conditions in adulthood?

Further, the talk about decreasing the frequency of the shots, or separating them out so that you don’t get the mumps vaccine as the same time as measles and rubella for example, is somehow safer for the child, is going in the exact wrong direction in my opinion.

Instead —→» better to have discussions about how few children actually die from these common conditions and how the fear irrational? And how to better keep your children healthy — such as skip the “well baby” visits?!

I’m concerned about the focus on risks for “certain children with mitochondrial disorders” as if vaccines only have the potential to harm certain groups; thus if your child is “healthy” then they should be vaccinated.

The focus needs to be on eliminating the use of vaccines (and the government’s role in recommending them) especially the Hep B (which I’ve talked about in depth) — as it is certainly NOT a childhood disease, by any logical account.

The focus also needs to be on ELIMINATING the Act of 1986, which essentially gives immunity to vaccines manufacturers. —→> so wait a minute, why do they need immunity if their products are safe and effective?

Finally, I don’t like that they are calling them “biologic mechanisms” instead of vaccines.

Nothin’ to see here, folks: just a curious coincidence that the massive increase in the number of in childhood vaccine doses matches the explosion in autism:

Here, Chairman of the Senate Committee that oversees HHS and the CDC, Bill Cassidy still praising vaccines:

Some savvy snarky comments on his twitter page:

From Age of Autism.com —Laura Hayes writes:

Hold your applause regarding CDC’s adjustment of verbiage on autism (and not on all its pages, mind you). These minor wording changes are insufficient and inexcusable given the stakes, i.e. children and their health, development, independence, fertility, and longevity, and parents’ ability to exercise their God-given right and responsibility to make decisions for their children and to protect their children from iatrogenic harm and death. The corrupt and immoral people working at the CDC are still recommending the poisoning of pregnant women, infants, toddlers, children, and teens, and lying at every turn. For but a few examples, read below. From the CDC website: “Before you become pregnant, learn how to protect yourself and your child from serious diseases. A pregnant woman should get vaccinated against whooping cough, flu, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).” The CDC recommends 6 vaccines for pregnant women (whooping cough is part of a trivalent vaccine, so that is 3 vaccines in one vial). That recommendation is reprehensible, unconscionable, and immoral. More from the CDC website: “Children can still get vaccines – even with a fever or mild illness Because a mild illness does not affect how well the body responds to a vaccine, your child can still be vaccinated if he or she has: A low-grade fever

A cold, runny nose, or cough

An ear infection (otitis media)

Mild diarrhea Doctors at leading health organizations, like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Family Physicians, recommend that children with mild illnesses receive vaccinations on schedule. Keep in mind‎ There is no health benefit to waiting to vaccinate your child if he or she has a mild illness. It’s important that children get their vaccines on time so they’re protected against serious diseases.” Knowing that every vaccine package insert includes a lengthy list of possible adverse reactions, including the above, and many more, how could someone with any level of common sense or intelligence say it is okay to vaccinate a sick child, and that there is no health benefit to waiting? Again, this recommendation is reprehensible, unconscionable, and immoral. More from the CDC website: “Are vaccines safe? Yes. Vaccines are very safe. The United States’ long-standing vaccine safety system ensures that vaccines are as safe as possible. Currently, the United States has the safest vaccine supply in its history. Millions of children safely receive vaccines each year. The most common side effects are very mild, such as pain or swelling at the injection site. What are the risks and benefits of vaccines? Vaccines can prevent infectious diseases that once killed or harmed many infants, children, and adults. Without vaccines, your child is at risk for getting seriously ill and suffering pain, disability, and even death from diseases like measles and whooping cough. The main risks associated with getting vaccines are side effects, which are almost always mild (redness and swelling at the injection site) and go away within a few days. Serious side effects after vaccination, such as a severe allergic reaction, are very rare and doctors and clinic staff are trained to deal with them. The disease-prevention benefits of getting vaccines are much greater than the possible side effects for almost all children. The only exceptions to this are cases in which a child has a serious chronic medical condition like cancer or a disease that weakens the immune system, or has had a severe allergic reaction to a previous vaccine dose. Is there a link between autism and vaccines? No. Scientific studies and reviews continue to show no relationship between vaccines and autism. Please see the CDC vaccine safety website for more information on autism and vaccines.” Lies, lies, and more lies, AND the denial that vaccines are linked to autism. Here is the CDC schedule for birth through age 6: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/imz-schedules/child-easyread.html Read it and weep for the children whose parents will subject their precious children to this physical assault of toxic, poisonous, hazardous, and undisclosed materials being painfully injected into their tiny bodies, while they are brutally held down. Barbaric savagery. There is no cause for celebration. The vaccine devastation will continue in earnest today. Our God-given, fundamental human rights of bodily sovereignty and parental authority have not been returned. Trump, Kennedy, and MAHA leaders continue to earn an “F” for continuing to permit vaccine atrocities, medical tyranny, and destruction of parental rights. https://ageofautism.com/maha-report-card-for-vaccines-and-rights/ What needs to be done is simple and straightforward. No congratulations or celebrations are in order until the following have been accomplished: https://ageofautism.com/csp-for-rfk-jr/

All right, friends — what say you? Is this revised language on the CDC website to be applauded — or are we to remain vigilant and circumspect?

Leave a comment

Share