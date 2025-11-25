The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
1d

Peggy, I thought you and your readers would also relate to and appreciate my response this week to Jeff Childers’ comments regarding the CDC wording change, which were directed to readers who might not find the wording change sufficient or acceptable. We were admonished and advised to LTMW (“let the man work”, referring to Kennedy). Here was my response:

“LTMW? How many more lives are going to be sacrificed while we LTMW? How many more will have their health, development, independence, and fertility destroyed while we LTMW? How many more babies will die in their cribs while we LTMW? How many more children will descend into the dark abyss of “autism” while we LTMW? How many more parents will spend the rest of their lives taking care of their vaccine-injured, dependent children while we LTMW? Do you have any idea what that is like on a day in-day out basis?? How many more girls will have their fertility destroyed by vaccines only to discover this years down the line and be heartbroken, all while we LTMW? How many more vaccine victims? How many more lives and families destroyed by vaccines and the devastation they wreak and leave in their wake? How much more time is needed to act like moral adults and stop this vaccine destruction of our children?

LTMW? I don’t think so. We are well past that. Definitive action is needed. It is not hard or complex. Here is a 7-point plan that could be implemented today, if the will, morals, and backbone were there:

https://ageofautism.com/csp-for-rfk-jr/“

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
1d

Peggy,

Thank you for covering this, and for including my 2 comments.

A couple days prior to writing those, I wrote 2 comments in response to this MAHA-related article:

https://ageofautism.com/a-stern-message-from-maha/

My second comment there has some hard-hitting statements about those who violate the bodily sovereignty of others.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture