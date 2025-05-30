Kennedy supporters are sending me links to his latest message that covid shots are no longer being recommended for HEALTHY children and adults.

See video announcement here.

Come again?

So only the sick and vulnerable will be subjected to these horrible cocktails? Only those who already have existing conditions will be urged to continue to take these shots?

How very convenient. That way, any side effects can be blamed on the existing conditions instead of on the injections.

I am continually stunned at people applauding these statements from Bob and his staff.

As my friend Laura Hayes, who is the mother of a severely vaccine-injured (adult) child, says: abuse is abuse. Saying that only the vulnerable should be abused (i.e., poisoned) while the “healthy” don’t have to be subjected to these inflictions, is idiocy. It is insane.

I included Laura’s statement in my previous substack here, but it is worth reading again:

In our nation, cucumbers, cribs, cantaloupes, and car seats are recalled and withdrawn from the market when they cause injury, illness, and death, but not the scores of vaccines which are harming, making chronically ill, disabling, and killing babies in the womb, infants, toddlers, children, teens, and people of all ages every single day. Sheer lunacy. Equal in sheer lunacy is witnessing parents, grandparents, and freedom fighters who know what vaccines are doing to our children, and to people of all ages, supporting those who have no intention of taking the steps needed to eliminate the culprits, or restoring our rights to refuse them, and any others that make it to market in the future.

And there are many of you who feel the same way:

The FDA and CDC Websites do NOT Include the “NEW” Recommendations

This is weird.

All the fanfare and hoopla about covid shots no longer being recommended for healthy children and adults, but there is NO MENTION of this on the government websites:

FDA Website about Vaccines

CDC Website About Covid Vaccines

In some cases, these website pages have not been updated since 2020.

In the case of the CDC website, it clearly states that these covid vaccines are still recommended for 6 months+. See for yourself:

So what gives? The Gov’t Websites do NOT mention these changes

These agencies can’t be bothered to update their websites in a timely manner?

I update my substack nearly daily, and I am not a government agency charged with recommending medical interventions. (Never understood why the government sticks its big nose into our personal medical choices anyway. See my coverage on that here):

I searched the CDC site for press releases, and there is nothing that comes up related to the changes for the covid vaccine guidance.

The HHS website has several news releases but there is NOTHING about the changes to the covid vaccine guidance.

And there is nothing about the covid vaccine guidance changes at the FDA website either.

So what gives?

Surely even my health freedom/medical autonomy advocates are not okay with this, are they?

What say you?

