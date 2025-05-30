The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bassehound's avatar
Bassehound
23m

Oh Peggy, just trust the plan, it will work out, Bob is just playing 1,000d chess🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Brent's avatar
Brent
32m

I suggest you arrange an interview with Sasha & Debbi if you desire to expose the whole kettle of fish. RJK knows where the "do not cross" lines are. Another person to interview would be Catherine Fitts who has a good take on where GPPP wants to take the whole world. I beiliev it is all preparatory for Rev.13. The restrainer of 2Thes.2:7 is all that is holding it back.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Peggy Hall
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture