In yesterday’s video and substack about some who will “never go to the dentist again,” I shared my story about my kind and excellent dentist who never pushed any of those restrictive CDC-recommended policies on me during the cooties hogwash.

I also said to email me if you wanted the referral to this dental practice in Orange County, CA.

So many if you emailed me that it’s faster to reply to you in this substack.

DIED SUDDENLY

SADLY, I just found out that one of the owners of the practice “died suddenly” (!!!) and the other (my dentist) sold the practice. This was just over a year ago that this happened. So unfortunately (in more ways than one) I have no dentist to refer you to.

The deceased dentist (I estimate he was in his 40’s) was a father of two young girls.

I’m sure you know exactly what came to mind when I heard this tragic news of his sudden and unexpected passing.

Like me, you are probably sickened to hear more of these stories. Stories of tragic deaths that did not have to happen. Lives that are shattered because of the government-inflicted brainwashing and (fake) “mandates” to keep others healthy.

He probably thought he had to get vaccinated as a dentist in order to keep his license.

I have not been able to contact my previous (now retired) dentist, and all of the staff is new at this dental practice.

So, no, I have no referral for you. What I do have is a heavy heart, hearing the news of this excellent, kind, caring, talented dentist who died suddenly for no reason other than oppression and tyranny.

May he rest in peace.

THIS is why I do what I do: I cannot stand to see people suffer and willingly give up their lives to the state.

Thank YOU for standing with me as we persevere to expose the evil-doers, liars, cheats and charlatans.

You think I’m “too hard” on Kennedy, Bigtree and others? Those who push for “safety testing” of poison? Testing that only enriches bi pHARMa while harming children?

You ain’t seen nothin’ yet.

