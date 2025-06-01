The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

User's avatar
Susan K.'s avatar
Susan K.
3h

I’m a like minded pediatric airway dentist. I’m slowly converting my practice to biological/holistic services. The illnesses I see happening to my pediatric population is very alarming. I’ve been in private practice for over 20 years. I live in a very blue state. I fear for what’s to come in the next few years.

1 reply
Jay Blue's avatar
Jay Blue
3h

A similar thing happened to me. I had a great dentist for decades who retired right when the great virus hoax hit. He sold his business to a nutjob who went all in on the absurd protocols, which has left me without a dentist for 5 years. How someone can go through all of the hard science courses and dental school and then believe in the obvious lies from Fauci and other "health officials" is a mystery to me.

1 reply
40 more comments...

