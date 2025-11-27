Friends, this is my annual tradition -- revisiting one of the most memorable Thanksgivings ever! Check out what we did in 2020, in the midst of the worst oppression and tyranny inflicted by California’s horrible governor. And let me know in a comment how YOU celebrated!

Click to watch this 4-minute video that brings a huge smile to my face every time I watch it! You’ll hear me read the voiceover from the horrible Newscum telling people to NOT celebrate with others! 😆🤣

(And let me know if you were there to celebrate with us in person! 😍)

I’m so very grateful to have you on board this substack as Healthy Americans!

It’s so encouraging to know there are people like you out there.

🙏 Thank you for supporting this substack. I couldn’t do this without you! 👏 Wishing you a warm and wonderful season of Thanksgiving!



~ Peggy

