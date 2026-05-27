Defying Airport Biometric Scanning
See how these "Healthy Canadians" did it!
Friends,
I know you do not want to comply with the intrusive (and un-constitutional) biometric facial and fingerprint scanning at the airport.
My video for you today will show you exactly what to do.
This is courtesy of my Healthy
American Canadian friends, Téa and Jason. (See Jason’s youtube channel here)
You are going to be inspired by their story of traveling with their children (whom they homeschool) through several countries, including the US.
And they never complied with any photos, scans or fingerprints!
Watch above for their engaging and inspiring story!
Keep reading…
P.S. For those asking about my skin, here is where you can find out about my signature skincare products: YouthSerum.com 🥰