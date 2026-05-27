Friends,

I know you do not want to comply with the intrusive (and un-constitutional) biometric facial and fingerprint scanning at the airport.

My video for you today will show you exactly what to do.

This is courtesy of my Healthy American Canadian friends, Téa and Jason. (See Jason’s youtube channel here)

You are going to be inspired by their story of traveling with their children (whom they homeschool) through several countries, including the US.

And they never complied with any photos, scans or fingerprints!

Watch above for their engaging and inspiring story!

Keep reading…

My Crazy Airport Story Peggy Hall · May 26 Friends, I want to share a personal story about my recent trip through the airport—and I’ll start by asking you: when was the last time you flew? Have you been to an airport lately, and if so, which one? Read full story

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P.S. For those asking about my skin, here is where you can find out about my signature skincare products: YouthSerum.com 🥰