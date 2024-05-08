May 9-30, 2024

Thursdays (90 minutes)

1 pm Pacific/4 pm Eastern

Are you feeling lost and alone as you navigate the difficult path of grief? Whether you've recently experienced a loss or are still healing from past wounds, our expert-led Life After Loss program is here to guide you through every step of your journey to healing.

Join us in this 4-week private, live online program offering support and encouragement in a caring community, with prayer and practical steps to help you as you grieve your losses and ultimately begin to create a new life.

With experienced leaders at the helm, this program delivers a tailored approach to grief support, offering expert guidance, practical coping techniques, and compassionate assistance. Through four live, interactive sessions and discussions, we'll empower you to acknowledge your losses, process your emotions, and embrace the journey towards healing and renewal.

Click »here« to visit our website for all the details.

Don't navigate the journey of grief alone. Join our program today and take the first step towards your new and different life after loss.

About your Teachers

Peggy Hall is no stranger to grief, having experienced multiple losses of family, friends and beloved pets. As a trained lay counselor, she has spent years in grief-share settings as both a participant and facilitator. A lifelong educator and encouragement coach, Peggy has dedicated her life to teaching and inspiring others to develop optimism and determination to handle the stormy seas of life and look forward to brighter days ahead.

David Hall is an ordained Christian pastor who specializes in care for the soul. In addition to preaching and teaching, Pastor David is the founder of One True Hope Church and is a trained lay counselor with years of experience in supporting those who are struggling with grief, loss and unresolved emotional wounds. Pastor David’s warm, caring and compassionate approach is Christ-centered, with Biblical insights into the nature of suffering and finding the true source of emotional and spiritual healing and peace.

Note: You do not have to be a Christian or a person of faith to participate in the Life After Loss program. All are warmly welcomed. Peggy and Pastor David are not psychologists or licensed therapists. They are here to provide a caring, supportive environment for grieving individuals to provide empathy, prayer and practical tools for healing.

