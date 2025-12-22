The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mark Kirin's avatar
Mark Kirin
12h

This is an area where I have no difficulty following Our King's examples. I have read through the gospel multiple times and in those readings, I'm certain that 1. He never compromised Truth. 2. He never placated anyone. 3. He never sought middle ground with deceitful people.

Contrary to what Believer's are taught in most churches, it's not our mandate to fix others. Share the Truth and if it's not received, "wipe the dust from your feet." (Matt. 10:14)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jen's avatar
Jen
8h

Merry Christmas, Peggy.

Enjoy your time with family and friends.

thank you for all your hard work this year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture