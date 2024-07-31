My friend, freedom fighter and former Public Information Officer for the California Department of Public Health. Ronald Owens Jr., is the author of the book Muzzled Truth. He tried for years to alert his senior management at the CA State Dept of Health to sound the alarm on how these “vaccines” were killing people. He ended up leaving the agency (“retiring” early) because he could not go along with how the department was not only ignoring the alarms he was raising, but because they were willingly promoting these heinous harms.

Ronald emailed me a recent communication that he sent to all 58 county boards of supervisors in California, alerting them that under CA law 101025, these boards are required to take measures to protect the public health — and Ronald interprets this as the necessity to immediately publicize the harms of the Covid 19 shots and to stop promoting, distributing and administering them.

I share Ronald’s email to the board below, and also in my video with additional comments. As you know, I’m not personally concerned with the ingredients in these cocktails, because my view is this: “When it comes to your rights to refuse an imposed medical treatment, it doesn’t matter whether or not it helps or harms. What matters is your right to no consent.”

Having said that, I agree with Ronald that people need to be alerted to these lethal shots and that the country boards should stop promoting them.

Bravo to Ronald for taking important action!

Share

Leave a comment