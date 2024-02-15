Continued Super Bowl Chaos
Here we go again, this time with a strangely "convenient" shooting in Kansas City following the Super bowl win parade
Here we go again… (if you don’t care for satire, don’t bother watching yesterday’s video.)
Because, you know, who could have predicted another Super Bowl connected shooting?
The Healthy American, Peggy Hall is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes, just days after the sho…